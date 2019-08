- For the month of September, Oakland A's fans under the age of 12 can attend home games for free.

For each regular-priced ticket purchased, adults can add up to two free kids tickets.

The tickets can't be transferred or resold.

Here is a list of games:

September Home Games

Athletics vs. Angels

Tuesday, Sept. 3 at 7:07 p.m.

Athletics vs. Angels

Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 7:07 p.m.

Athletics vs. Angels

Thursday, Sept. 5 at 12:37 p.m.

Athletics vs. Tigers

Friday, Sept. 6 at 7:07 p.m.

Athletics vs. Tigers

Saturday, Sept. 7 at 6:07 p.m.

Athletics vs. Tigers

Sunday, Sept. 8 at 1:07 p.m.

Athletics vs. Royals

Monday, Sept. 16 at 7:07 p.m.

Athletics vs. Royals

Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 7:07 p.m.

Athletics vs. Royals

Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 12:37 p.m.

Athletics vs. Rangers

Friday, Sept. 20 at 7:07 p.m.

Athletics vs. Rangers

Saturday, Sept. 21 at 6:07 p.m.

Athletics vs. Rangers

Sunday, Sept. 22 at 1:07 p.m.

Find tickets here.