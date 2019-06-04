A Peninsula fire service is using existing technology and taking to the skies during search-and-rescue operations.

More than a year ago, Menlo Park’s Fire Protection Service began sketching out an agreement with the Coast Guard, to use drones to help people lost along its jurisdictional waterways. That new partnership promises greater response times when it matters most.

In the heat of the midday sun Tuesday, Menlo Park Fire Protection District Captain Tony Eggiman prepares to launch one of the district’s “eyes in the sky,” for a demonstration flight.