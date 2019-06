- The LGBTQ+ Pride flag will fly in the City of Dublin after all.

After voting against raising the Pride flag for the month of June, there seems to be a change of heart.

City leaders unanimously reversed course and will allow the LGBTQ flag to fly at city hall for the remainder of Pride month. The initial vote against flying the pride flag ignited a firestorm. Many residents questioned the city's support for the LGBTQ community.

Rainbow flags were on full display inside Dublin City Hall. It was an outpouring of support for the LGBTQ community Tuesday night, as the mayor and city council once again considered whether or not to fly the rainbow flag in honor of pride month.

“I’m sorry from the bottom of my heart for not sticking up and standing up,” said Dublin Mayor David Haubert.

Haubert publicly apologized for remaining silent to what many perceived as homophobic speech at a council meeting, when the proposal was brought up two weeks ago.

On that night, the mayor and two other councilmembers voted down the idea of flying the flag. It was a different tune Tuesday night. The mayor, donning a rainbow sash, reconsidered the proposal after hearing from supporters of the LGBTQ community.

“I do not listen to hateful, bigotry comments and I don't make my mind up based on those and I realize now that I should have done a better job explaining that from the dais,” said Haubert.

“Flying the flag hurts nobody, not flying the flag is a slap to our LGBTQ community,” said Dublin City Councilmember Jean Josey.

Josey voted to hang the flag the first time. She regrets how the issue was handled and that the council didn't push back at the hateful comments.

“It wasn't about anything personal against the group,” said Dublin Resident Mike Grant.

Grant is among those against flying the Pride flag. He brought up the argument if you hang one flag, you must hang others. He brought his NRA flag the first time. He didn't bring it Tuesday night. He and others still contend fair treatment and consideration when it comes to the flags.

“I want to make sure everyone gets a fair shake at putting their flag up,” said Grant.

The city attorney has told the council that the issue falls under government speech so the council can ultimately decide which flags will fly.

Tonight, the Emeryville City Council voted unanimously to hang a second Pride Flag in support of LGBT community members who need support outside our city. I'm watching the Dublin Council Meeting and my heart is smiling... Dublin, you're standing on your own. ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜 #LGBTQ — John J. Bauters (@JohnBauters) June 5, 2019