Missing mother, daughter from Richmond last seen in Hercules Missing mother, daughter from Richmond last seen in Hercules data-href="https://www.tumblr.com/widgets/share/tool?title=Missing mother, daughter from Richmond last seen in Hercules&url="><i class="fa fa-tumblr"></i></a></li> <li class="pinterest "><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-image="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/03/28/missing%20new_1553820693482.PNG_6958061_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-type="pinterest" data-href="http://www.pinterest.com/pin/create/button/?url="><i class="fa fa-pinterest"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.ktvu.com/news/ktvu-local-news/missing-mother-daughter-from-richmond-last-seen-in-hercules" data-title="Missing mother, daughter from Richmond last seen in Hercules" addthis:url="http://www.ktvu.com/news/ktvu-local-news/missing-mother-daughter-from-richmond-last-seen-in-hercules" addthis:title="Missing mother, daughter from Richmond last seen in Hercules"> <a class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-397560957");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <div class="wrapper-photo"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-397560957-0">5 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-397560957-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/03/28/missing%20new_1553820693482.PNG_6958061_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-397560957-0"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> Missing mother and child, Jessica Tucker and Roselyn Artiga of Richmond, last seen in Hercules. </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/03/28/missing%20new_1553820693482.PNG_6958061_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-397560957-0"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="missing new_1553820693482.PNG.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/03/28/Jessica%20and%20Roselyn_1553818725439.jpg_6957690_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-397560957-0"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="Jessica and Roselyn_1553818725439.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/03/28/MISSING%20MOTHER%20DAUGHTER%203_1553819079358.jpg_6958206_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-397560957-0"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="MISSING MOTHER DAUGHTER 3_1553819079358.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/03/28/MISSING%20MOTHER%20DAUGHTER%202_1553819077619.jpg_6958205_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-397560957-0"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="MISSING MOTHER DAUGHTER 2_1553819077619.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/03/28/MISSING%20MOTHER%20DAUGHTER%20ROSELYN%20ARTIGA_1553818305978.jpg_6957687_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-397560957-0"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="MISSING MOTHER DAUGHTER ROSELYN ARTIGA_1553818305978.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-397560957-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-KTVU_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/03/28/missing%20new_1553820693482.PNG_6958061_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Missing mother and child, Jessica Tucker and Roselyn Artiga of Richmond, last seen in Hercules." title="missing new_1553820693482.PNG.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Missing mother and child, Jessica Tucker and Roselyn Artiga of Richmond, last seen in Hercules.</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/03/28/Jessica%20and%20Roselyn_1553818725439.jpg_6957690_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Missing mother and child, Jessica Tucker and Roselyn Artiga of Richmond, last seen in Hercules. " title="Jessica and Roselyn_1553818725439.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Missing mother and child, Jessica Tucker and Roselyn Artiga of Richmond, last seen in Hercules. </p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/03/28/MISSING%20MOTHER%20DAUGHTER%203_1553819079358.jpg_6958206_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="MISSING MOTHER DAUGHTER 3_1553819079358.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/03/28/MISSING%20MOTHER%20DAUGHTER%202_1553819077619.jpg_6958205_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="MISSING MOTHER DAUGHTER 2_1553819077619.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/03/28/MISSING%20MOTHER%20DAUGHTER%20ROSELYN%20ARTIGA_1553818305978.jpg_6957687_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Hercules Police Dept. are looking for two missing persons; Jessica Tucker and Roselyn Artiga. The 30-year-old mother and 2-year-old daughter were last seen Monday evening in Hercules. " title="MISSING MOTHER DAUGHTER ROSELYN ARTIGA_1553818305978.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Hercules Police Dept. are looking for two missing persons; Jessica Tucker and Roselyn Artiga. The 30-year-old mother and 2-year-old daughter were last seen Monday evening in Hercules. </p><p> </p> </figcaption> </figure> </div> <div class="ad-takeover-wrapper"> <script type="text/javascript">window.inLineAdCode=window.inLineAdCode||{};window.inLineAdCode["_101_MOD-KTVU_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"]="\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n \n \n \n \n \n <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '>\n <div id='_101_MOD-KTVU_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD' class='mod-content ad-300 ad-320'></div>\n </section>\n <script type='text/javascript'>\n (function($, A){\n var self = fox.ads,\n id = '_101_MOD-KTVU_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD',\n adSlot;\n\n \n var renderAd = function(){\n\n googletag.cmd.push(function() {\n window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {};\n googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering();\n var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth,\n tabletMaxSize = 1024;\n /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */\n var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize(\n [1280, 650], eval('[300,250]')).addSize(\n [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize(\n [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize(\n [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize(\n [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build();\n var isValidSize = function( size ){\n return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]');\n };\n if(windowWidth < 641) {\n if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news/ktvu_local_news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < 768) {\n if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news/ktvu_local_news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) {\n if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news/ktvu_local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < 1280) {\n if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news/ktvu_local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else {\n if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news/ktvu_local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }\n if(adSlot){\n adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'interstitial').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true);\n adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story');\n /* set tag for page level */\n adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '397560957');\n \n window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot;\n fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot);\n googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad();\n \n /*\n add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container\n or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom\n */\n if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0\n || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) {\n fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot);\n }\n\n googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest();\n googletag.enableServices();\n googletag.display(id);\n\n \n }\n });\n };\n renderAd();\n })( jQuery, AUI() );\n <\/script>\n ";</script> <!-- AD Holder --> <div class="portlet-boundary _101_MOD-KTVU_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"></div> </div> </div> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery-thumbs owl-theme"> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/03/28/missing%20new_1553820693482.PNG_6958061_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="Missing mother and child, Jessica Tucker and Roselyn Artiga of Richmond, last seen in Hercules." title="missing new_1553820693482.PNG.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/03/28/Jessica%20and%20Roselyn_1553818725439.jpg_6957690_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="Missing mother and child, Jessica Tucker and Roselyn Artiga of Richmond, last seen in Hercules. " title="Jessica and Roselyn_1553818725439.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/03/28/MISSING%20MOTHER%20DAUGHTER%203_1553819079358.jpg_6958206_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="MISSING MOTHER DAUGHTER 3_1553819079358.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/03/28/MISSING%20MOTHER%20DAUGHTER%202_1553819077619.jpg_6958205_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="MISSING MOTHER DAUGHTER 2_1553819077619.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/03/28/MISSING%20MOTHER%20DAUGHTER%20ROSELYN%20ARTIGA_1553818305978.jpg_6957687_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="Hercules Police Dept. are looking for two missing persons; Jessica Tucker and Roselyn Artiga. The 30-year-old mother and 2-year-old daughter were last seen Monday evening in Hercules. " title="MISSING MOTHER DAUGHTER ROSELYN ARTIGA_1553818305978.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-next").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-item .crop-photo").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}})}else{c=setTimeout(function(){b()},1000)}}b()});</script> <div data-href="http://www.ktvu.com/news/ktvu-local-news/missing-mother-daughter-from-richmond-last-seen-in-hercules" data-title="Mother, daughter missing, last seen in Hercules" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.ktvu.com/news/ktvu-local-news/missing-mother-daughter-from-richmond-last-seen-in-hercules" addthis:title="Mother, daughter missing, last seen in Hercules" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/ktvu-local-news/missing-mother-daughter-from-richmond-last-seen-in-hercules";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"Andre\x20Torrez"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:andre.torrez@foxtv.com?body=http://www.ktvu.com/news/ktvu-local-news/missing-mother-daughter-from-richmond-last-seen-in-hercules">Andre Torrez</a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 28 2019 05:53PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Mar 28 2019 06:27PM PDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-397560957" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>HERCULES, California (KTVU)</strong> - Hercules Police Department are seeking help finding a woman and her 2-year-old daughter after they went missing this week. </p><p>30-year-old Jessica Tucker and her toddler-aged daughter Roselyn Artiga, of Richmond, were spending the night at a relative’s house in Hercules Monday night. <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-397560957-397554905"> <img class="delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/03/28/MISSING%20MOTHER%20DAUGHTER%20ROSELYN%20ARTIGA_1553818305978.jpg_6957687_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/03/28/MISSING%20MOTHER%20DAUGHTER%20ROSELYN%20ARTIGA_1553818305978.jpg_6957687_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="photo"> </a> <figcaption>Hercules Police Dept. are looking for two missing persons; Jessica Tucker and Roselyn Artiga. The 30-year-old mother and 2-year-old daughter were last seen Monday evening in Hercules. </figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-397560957-397554905" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/03/28/MISSING%20MOTHER%20DAUGHTER%20ROSELYN%20ARTIGA_1553818305978.jpg_6957687_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="photo"> <figcaption>Hercules Police Dept. are looking for two missing persons; Jessica Tucker and Roselyn Artiga. The 30-year-old mother and 2-year-old daughter were last seen Monday evening in Hercules. </figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </p><p>Police were dispatched to the house on the 1900 block of Lupine Road late Tuesday night after they were reported missing by their aunt, who they were staying with, according police. </p><p>The reporting party said she last saw her niece and great niece at 8:30 p.m. Monday night when she went to bed. The relative said she gave Tucker permission to borrow her car, but when she woke up the next day, both persons were gone, along with her 2005 black Honda CRV. The vehicle’s license plate number 5MAX512. </p><p>Tucker’s aunt said she thought Jessica had just gone out for a while, but when she tried contacting her phone it went straight to voicemail. When she became concerned for their welfare, the aunt reported them as missing. Police said their attempts to contact Tucker’s phone also went directly to voicemail. </p><p>According to police, Tucker has legal custody of Roselyn and lives with her boyfriend, said to be Roselyn’s father, in Richmond. </p><p>Officers said they contacted the boyfriend who said he knew Tucker was spending the night at her aunt’s house and that he was supposed to bring breakfast over the next day. He told police she spends nights away sometimes, but always comes back the next day. He said he was also worried about them and that Tucker was not responding to his texts or phone calls. </p><p>Tucker does not have any other relatives in the area, according to both her aunt and boyfriend. It does not appear that she took her purse, money or ID with her when she left. </p><p>Hercules P.D. said there have been no reports of the persons or vehicle, which were entered in police data systems. </p><p>It does not appear the missing woman has posted to her social media accounts since March 17. </p><p>Tucker is described as a 30-year old Hispanic female; 5’8”; 180 pounds; with brown shoulder length hair and brown eyes. Clothing description is unknown. Roselyn is a 2-year-old Hispanic female; 32 inches tall; 30 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Now, some South Bay lawmakers want harsher penalties including possible prison time for so-called porch pirates.</p><p>You’ve seen the videos plastered on social media and Next Door, home cameras capturing thieves swiping packages right off porches time and time again.</p><p>“Just no regard, just walking up, just stealing someone's package, it’s pretty brazen,” said Judy Coelho of Campbell. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/2-investigates/anglers-pleased-with-pesticide-reduction-on-the-delta" title="Anglers pleased with pesticide reduction on the Delta" > <div class="image-wrapper "> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-medium-up" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/03/28/Anglers_pleased_with_pesticide_reduction_0_6958381_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/03/28/Anglers_pleased_with_pesticide_reduction_0_6958381_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Anglers pleased with pesticide reduction on the Delta"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-small-down" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/03/28/Anglers_pleased_with_pesticide_reduction_0_6958381_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/03/28/Anglers_pleased_with_pesticide_reduction_0_6958381_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" alt="Anglers pleased with pesticide reduction on the Delta"> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Anglers pleased with pesticide reduction on the Delta</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kristin J. Bender, KTVU</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 28 2019 10:36PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Bay Area anglers say they are pleased that the California State Parks is drastically reducing the number of sites that are treated with pesticides on the grass and weed-choked Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta. </p><p>The California State Parks Division of Boating and Waterways (DBW) uses pesticide sprays and pellets containing fluridone to control invasive plants and weeds that displace native plants and form dense mats of vegetation that create safety hazards for boaters while obstructing navigation channels, marinas and irrigation systems.</p><p>The move to reduce spraying and pelleting on parts of the Delta this year comes in the wake of last year’s increased use of pesticides that anglers's claim wiped out the weeds, but also killed dozens of beavers, fish, turtles and other wildlife. Over several months last year, anglers discovered and photographed scores of dead fish and wildlife in many parts of the Delta, including Sandmound Slough in Bethel Island, Rock Slough near Knightsen and Horseshoe Bend in Brentwood.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/homeless/hope-village-residents-pack-up-and-temporarily-move-to-motels-as-lease-expires" title="Hope Village residents pack up and temporarily move to motels as lease expires" > <div class="image-wrapper "> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-medium-up" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/03/28/Hope_Village_residents_pack_up_and_tempo_0_6958777_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/03/28/Hope_Village_residents_pack_up_and_tempo_0_6958777_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Hope Village residents pack up and temporarily move to motels as lease expires"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-small-down" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/03/28/Hope_Village_residents_pack_up_and_tempo_0_6958777_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/03/28/Hope_Village_residents_pack_up_and_tempo_0_6958777_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" alt="Hope Village residents pack up and temporarily move to motels as lease expires"> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Hope Village residents pack up and temporarily move to motels as lease expires</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jesse Gary </span>, <span class="author">Supriya Yelimeli </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 28 2019 10:00PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Mar 28 2019 10:01PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Moving day is quickly approaching for 16 residents of San Jose's Hope Village homeless encampment. The camp’s closure comes after a federal agency raised objections to its location near Mineta International Airport.</p><p>The short-term lease agreement between Santa Clara County and the City of San Jose for the homeless village began in September, but comes to an end this Sunday, leaving the group who lives there with an uncertain future. </p><p>“It’s ridiculous. It’s an affordable solution and, yeah, it’s ridiculous,” said Charlie Nelson. 