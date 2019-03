Hercules Police Dept. are looking for two missing persons; Jessica Tucker and Roselyn Artiga. The 30-year-old mother and 2-year-old daughter were last seen Monday evening in Hercules.

- Hercules Police Department are seeking help finding a woman and her 2-year-old daughter after they went missing this week.

30-year-old Jessica Tucker and her toddler-aged daughter Roselyn Artiga, of Richmond, were spending the night at a relative’s house in Hercules Monday night. Hercules Police Dept. are looking for two missing persons; Jessica Tucker and Roselyn Artiga. The 30-year-old mother and 2-year-old daughter were last seen Monday evening in Hercules.

Police were dispatched to the house on the 1900 block of Lupine Road late Tuesday night after they were reported missing by their aunt, who they were staying with, according police.

The reporting party said she last saw her niece and great niece at 8:30 p.m. Monday night when she went to bed. The relative said she gave Tucker permission to borrow her car, but when she woke up the next day, both persons were gone, along with her 2005 black Honda CRV. The vehicle’s license plate number 5MAX512.

Tucker’s aunt said she thought Jessica had just gone out for a while, but when she tried contacting her phone it went straight to voicemail. When she became concerned for their welfare, the aunt reported them as missing. Police said their attempts to contact Tucker’s phone also went directly to voicemail.

According to police, Tucker has legal custody of Roselyn and lives with her boyfriend, said to be Roselyn’s father, in Richmond.

Officers said they contacted the boyfriend who said he knew Tucker was spending the night at her aunt’s house and that he was supposed to bring breakfast over the next day. He told police she spends nights away sometimes, but always comes back the next day. He said he was also worried about them and that Tucker was not responding to his texts or phone calls.

Tucker does not have any other relatives in the area, according to both her aunt and boyfriend. It does not appear that she took her purse, money or ID with her when she left.

Hercules P.D. said there have been no reports of the persons or vehicle, which were entered in police data systems.

It does not appear the missing woman has posted to her social media accounts since March 17.

Tucker is described as a 30-year old Hispanic female; 5’8”; 180 pounds; with brown shoulder length hair and brown eyes. Clothing description is unknown. Roselyn is a 2-year-old Hispanic female; 32 inches tall; 30 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Clothing description is unknown.

Anyone with information about Jessica Tucker, Roselyn Artiga, or the 2005 Honda, are requested to contact the Hercules Police Department at 510-724-1111.