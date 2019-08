- Santa Rosa Fire Department and Sonoma County Fire District are battling a multi-vehicle fire south of the city late Monday afternoon.

The fire in the Scenic Avenue was reported around 3:35 p.m. Matt Stevens, a spokesman for Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit, said the fire in a junkyard near railroad tracks in the Scenic Avenue area delayed the 3:49 p.m. train.

At 5:42 p.m., the Sonoma County Fire District issued a shelter-in-place for hazardous smoke in southwest Santa Rosa. The shelter in place was lifted as of 6:33 p.m.

Shelter in Place Order for SW Santa Rosa - https://t.co/GpzwnVDR2e pic.twitter.com/gy0Y7ZNbag — County of Sonoma (@CountyofSonoma) August 20, 2019

At 4:11 p.m. Santa Rosa Fire Department tweeted they had three engines and one chief officer at the scene. They said the fire was initially involved multiple vehicles. It was not clear how many vehicles were on fire.

The video shows a thick plume of black smoke, which is visible from Santa Rosa.

KTVU''s Skyfox is headed to the scene to get an aerial view of the situation.