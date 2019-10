- Oakland police said a woman was killed and a child she was with was injured in a hit-and-run on Tuesday.

It happened at 22nd Ave. and Foothill Blvd. at about 11:20 a.m.

"OPD Traffic Investigators & Patrol offc. responded to a fatal accident involving two pedestrians/vehicle," the police said on Twitter, adding, "The adult is deceased child is stable."

The child has been identified as a 4-year-old girl. We're told emergency crews took her to the hospital for treatment. It's unclear if the woman killed was her mother.

There was no word about the driver or suspect vehicle description.

KTVU will update this story as more information becomes available.