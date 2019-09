- A 44-year-old mother of five died while walking back to her car after a wedding reception with her husband in Oakland early Monday, after being struck by a stray bullet, neighbors and police said.

Family members identified the woman to KTVU as Marta Casiano.

Police said they were called to the 2100 block of East 22nd Street, at 12:53 a.m. and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound or wounds.

One neighbor reported hearing four shots.

Casiano was rushed to a hospital, where she later died of her injuries.

Investigators said that the bullet appeared to have originated from a dispute at another location.

Several neighbors told KTVU on Monday that Casiano was a mother of five, with her children ranging in age from 4 to 26 years old.

Her eldest, Mercedes Flores, told KTVU reporter Rob Roth that her parents had attended a friend's wedding on Sunday and were returning to their car following the reception when the bullet struck Casiano.

Flores also said her mother owned and operated a taco truck, called "Tacos Marta" in Oakland.

The tragedy stuck only months after Flores escaped the mass shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival on July 28. Neither she nor anyone she knew was hurt.

"I never though this could happen to us," Flores tearfully said on Monday.

Oakland police are asking anyone with information to contact the homicide section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at 238-7950.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.