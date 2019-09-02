< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Family members say Marta Casiano, a mother, of five was killed by a stray bullet on Sept. 2, 2019, as she walked to her car following a wedding reception. Photo courtesy of family. By Sharon Song, KTVU, Rob Roth, KTVU
Posted Sep 02 2019 10:04AM PDT
Updated Sep 02 2019 02:50PM PDT (KTVU)</strong> - A 44-year-old mother of five died while walking back to her car after a wedding reception with her husband in Oakland early Monday, after being struck by a stray bullet, neighbors and police said.</p><p>Family members identified the woman to KTVU as Marta Casiano. </p><p>Police said they were called to the 2100 block of East 22nd Street, at 12:53 a.m. and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound or wounds.</p><p>One neighbor reported hearing four shots. </p><p>Casiano was rushed to a hospital, where she later died of her injuries.</p><p>Investigators said that the bullet appeared to have originated from a dispute at another location.</p><p>Several neighbors told KTVU on Monday that Casiano was a mother of five, with her children ranging in age from 4 to 26 years old. </p><p>Her eldest, Mercedes Flores, told KTVU reporter Rob Roth that her parents had attended a friend's wedding on Sunday and were returning to their car following the reception when the bullet struck Casiano. </p><p>Flores also said her mother owned and operated a taco truck, called "Tacos Marta" in Oakland. </p><p>The tragedy stuck only months after Flores escaped the mass shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival on July 28. Neither she nor anyone she knew was hurt.</p><p>"I never though this could happen to us," Flores tearfully said on Monday. </p><p>Oakland police are asking anyone with information to contact the homicide section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at 238-7950.</p><p>A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction. </p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var id="article_10155_405538_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KTVU_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"KTVU Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"36532551" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More KTVU Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/san-francisco-s-notorious-fogcam-has-been-saved" title="San Francisco's notorious FogCam has been saved" data-articleId="426929485" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/02/fogcam_1567458083894_7632061_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/02/fogcam_1567458083894_7632061_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/02/fogcam_1567458083894_7632061_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/02/fogcam_1567458083894_7632061_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/02/fogcam_1567458083894_7632061_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="San Francisco State University has stepped in to save the FogCam, the world&#39;s oldest and longest running webcam." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>San Francisco's notorious FogCam has been saved</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kristin J. Bender, KTVU</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 02 2019 02:04PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 02 2019 02:50PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>San Francisco's notorious FogCam has been saved. </p><p>The world's oldest and longest-running webcam was slated to fade into history over the weekend after 25 years in operation at San Francisco State University. </p><p>But a few days before the webcam was set to go dark, the university stepped in to save it. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/record-breaking-august-for-several-bay-area-cities-and-other-spots-around-the-globe" title="Record-breaking August for several Bay Area cities and other spots around the globe" data-articleId="426926369" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/02/TODAY_S_FORECAST___Hottest_August_on_rec_0_7630828_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/02/TODAY_S_FORECAST___Hottest_August_on_rec_0_7630828_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/02/TODAY_S_FORECAST___Hottest_August_on_rec_0_7630828_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/02/TODAY_S_FORECAST___Hottest_August_on_rec_0_7630828_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/02/TODAY_S_FORECAST___Hottest_August_on_rec_0_7630828_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="KTVU meteorologist Steve Paulson said it was the hottest August on record for Mountain View, Oakland and SFO. It's also going to be hot today with temps reaching high 90s." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Record-breaking August for several Bay Area cities and other spots around the globe</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Monserrat Rodriguez </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 02 2019 01:48PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 02 2019 01:49PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>August was a scorcher. </p><p>Several cities broke heat records across the Bay Area, according to the National Weather Service.</p><p>Average temperatures in Mountain View reached 72 degrees this August, breaking the 1993 record when the average was 71.2.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/body-found-near-oakland-airport-day-after-suspect-rams-pickup-through-terminal-gate" title="Body found near Oakland airport, day after suspect rams pickup through terminal gate" data-articleId="426919795" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/01/Search_for_suspect_at_Oakland_Internatio_0_7630063_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/01/Search_for_suspect_at_Oakland_Internatio_0_7630063_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/01/Search_for_suspect_at_Oakland_Internatio_0_7630063_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/01/Search_for_suspect_at_Oakland_Internatio_0_7630063_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/01/Search_for_suspect_at_Oakland_Internatio_0_7630063_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Search for suspect at Oakland International Airport. Greg Liggins reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Body found near Oakland airport, day after suspect rams pickup through terminal gate</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kellee Roman</span>, <span class="author">KTVU Staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 02 2019 01:04PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 02 2019 01:11PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A body was found Monday about five miles north of the Oakland International Airport, a day after a man allegedly rammed his pickup through a perimeter gate while fleeing a sheriff's deputy and then jumped into the bay.</p><p>Alameda County Sheriff's Sgt. Ray Kelly said authorities were trying to confirm it was the body of the same man. </p><p>The man was last seen on foot running toward the bay, which runs along the airport's south runways. A dog also trailed a scent to the water.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9290_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_9290"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_405538_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/record-breaking-august-for-several-bay-area-cities-and-other-spots-around-the-globe"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/02/TODAY_S_FORECAST___Hottest_August_on_rec_0_7630828_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="TODAY_S_FORECAST___Hottest_August_on_rec_0_20190902133038"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Record-breaking August for several Bay Area cities and other spots around the globe</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/body-found-near-oakland-airport-day-after-suspect-rams-pickup-through-terminal-gate"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/01/Search_for_suspect_at_Oakland_Internatio_0_7630063_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="Search_for_suspect_at_Oakland_Internatio_0_20190902010742"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Body found near Oakland airport, day after suspect rams pickup through terminal gate</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/believe-it-or-not/joey-chestnut-unseated-as-buffalo-chicken-wing-king"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/02/joey%20chestnut_1567453663222.PNG_7631995_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="joey chestnut_1567453663222.PNG.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Joey Chestnut unseated as Buffalo chicken wing king</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/illegal-sideshows-pop-up-in-oakland-antioch-over-labor-day-weekend"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/02/11%20ANTIOCH%20SIDESHOW_00.00.10.14_1567449342538.png_7631891_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="Seventy-one people were arrested, 14 more were cited and 26 vehicles were impounded Aug. 31, 2019 after two "sideshow" gatherings in Antioch, one near the Somersville Towne Center mall and another one Wilbur Avenue. id="article_10155_405538_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/record-breaking-august-for-several-bay-area-cities-and-other-spots-around-the-globe" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/02/TODAY_S_FORECAST___Hottest_August_on_rec_0_7630828_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/02/TODAY_S_FORECAST___Hottest_August_on_rec_0_7630828_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/02/TODAY_S_FORECAST___Hottest_August_on_rec_0_7630828_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/02/TODAY_S_FORECAST___Hottest_August_on_rec_0_7630828_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/02/TODAY_S_FORECAST___Hottest_August_on_rec_0_7630828_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Record-breaking August for several Bay Area cities and other spots around the globe</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ktvu-local-news/oakland-woman-killed-by-apparent-stray-bullet" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/02/marta%20casiano_1567455557917.PNG_7632271_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/02/marta%20casiano_1567455557917.PNG_7632271_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/02/marta%20casiano_1567455557917.PNG_7632271_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/02/marta%20casiano_1567455557917.PNG_7632271_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/02/marta%20casiano_1567455557917.PNG_7632271_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Family&#x20;members&#x20;say&#x20;Marta&#x20;Casiano&#x2c;&#x20;a&#x20;mother&#x2c;&#x20;of&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;five&#x20;was&#x20;killed&#x20;by&#x20;a&#x20;stray&#x20;bullet&#x20;on&#x20;Sept&#x2e;&#x20;2&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2c;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;as&#x20;she&#x20;walked&#x20;to&#x20;her&#x20;car&#x20;following&#x20;a&#x20;wedding&#x20;reception&#x2e;&#x20;Photo&#x20;courtesy&#x20;of&#x20;family&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Oakland mother killed by stray bullet on way back from wedding reception: neighbors</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/body-found-near-oakland-airport-day-after-suspect-rams-pickup-through-terminal-gate" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/01/Search_for_suspect_at_Oakland_Internatio_0_7630063_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/01/Search_for_suspect_at_Oakland_Internatio_0_7630063_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/01/Search_for_suspect_at_Oakland_Internatio_0_7630063_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/01/Search_for_suspect_at_Oakland_Internatio_0_7630063_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/01/Search_for_suspect_at_Oakland_Internatio_0_7630063_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Body found near Oakland airport, day after suspect rams pickup through terminal gate</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/believe-it-or-not/joey-chestnut-unseated-as-buffalo-chicken-wing-king" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/02/joey%20chestnut_1567453663222.PNG_7631995_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/02/joey%20chestnut_1567453663222.PNG_7631995_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/02/joey%20chestnut_1567453663222.PNG_7631995_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/02/joey%20chestnut_1567453663222.PNG_7631995_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/02/joey%20chestnut_1567453663222.PNG_7631995_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Joey Chestnut unseated as Buffalo chicken wing king</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/texas-gunman-was-fired-from-job-called-fbi-before-shooting" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/09/02/GettyImages-1165532624_1567453043411_7632029_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/09/02/GettyImages-1165532624_1567453043411_7632029_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/09/02/GettyImages-1165532624_1567453043411_7632029_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/09/02/GettyImages-1165532624_1567453043411_7632029_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/09/02/GettyImages-1165532624_1567453043411_7632029_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Cengiz&#x20;Yar&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Texas gunman was fired from job, called FBI before shooting</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.ktvu.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static 