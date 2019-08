- A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash in East San Jose Thursday afternoon, police said.

The crash happened at Story Road and Jackson Avenue at 3:45 p.m.

A witness said a gold SUV ran into a dark-colored pickup truck and then struck a pedestrian crossing the street. The victim was pinned under the SUV.

Police said the suspect left the scene on foot.

The intersection will be closed to traffic until 7 p.m., police said. Drivers should avoid the area and anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call 911.