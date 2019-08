- Nearly 13 years to the day of his murder, San Francisco police are still looking for the suspects in the killing of 17-year-old Aubrey Abrakasa.

Authorities say on Aug. 14 at around 3:14 p.m. Abrakasa was gunned down at the intersection of Grove and Baker Streets.

The boy was taken to a hospital where he later died. Police at the time believed two men approached Abrakasa before shooting him and then fleeing. Police were never able to locate the suspects and the killing remains unsolved.

Abrakasa was a student at Raul Wallenberg Traditional High School at the time of his death.

Police have since offered a $250,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspects.

Since Abrakasa's death, his mother, Paulette Brown, has been advocating for her son, as well as for the families of other homicide victims, according to police.

On Wednesday, Brown plans to return to the same corner where her teenage son was fatally shot.

Police are asking that anyone with information call the San Francisco police tip line at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the beginning of the message. Tipsters can opt to remain anonymous.