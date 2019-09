- Police responded to a shooting at San Jose University Thursday evening after someone shot at a library window shattering it.

Authorities say it happened around 6:20 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Jr. Library at San Fernando and 4th streets.

Students received text alerts to avoid the area.

Authorities say the incident was limited to the library area only and no one was injured.

A window on the 7th floor of the library was struck, but that was the extent of the damage.

No suspects have been identified or arrested.

#MORE: Across the street from MLK Library is a parking garage where you can see three bullet holes that hit was appears to be an elevator shaft. #ktvu pic.twitter.com/awkqui5TjM — Azenith Smith (@AzenithKTVU) September 20, 2019

#NOW: #SanJose Police investigating shooting at #SJSU MLK Library. No victims, but someone shot at a 7th floor glass window & shattered it. #ktvu pic.twitter.com/aHF3tn0xmP — Azenith Smith (@AzenithKTVU) September 20, 2019

SJSU Campus Alert: 7:08 p.m.

Law enforcement investigation of shots fired is ongoing. Area affected is limited to MLK Library only. Stay out of area until further notice. — San Jose State University (@SJSU) September 20, 2019