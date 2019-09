Related Headlines SFMTA votes to name new station after Rose Pak

- The opening of the Central Subway in San Francisco has been significantly delayed. The $1.6 billion project will connect Chinatown to the South of Market neighborhood.

The subway was supposed to open at the end of this year, but the SF Chronicle reports that it is now expected to open in 2021, with work completed by summer of 2020. A year of testing is needed before the station can officially open.

The project has been plagued with slowdowns, including construction delays at the Chinatown station and a contractor initially laying down the wrong kind of steel tracks.

The project was the recent center of controversy when SF Municipal Transportation Agency board members voted to name the Chinatown station after late Chinatown activist and power broker Rose Pak.