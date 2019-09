- Richmond is the latest city to ban the sale of electronic or vape products after a unanimous vote from city council Tuesday night.

The ban goes into effect in January and applies to all e-cigarettes products until they've been reviewed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

For the Richmond Mayor Tom Butt the issue is personal. He said both his parents were smokers; his mother died of emphysema and his father died of lung cancer.

Shop owners said the ban will hurt them, but activists say it will help prevent minors from getting vape products.