- San Francisco police arrested the driver of a stolen car, who struck multiple vehicles Wednesday afternoon just outside San Francisco's Tenderloin police station.

The incident was reported at about 2:05 p.m. Wednesday in the city's Mid-Market and Tenderloin neighborhoods.

Police said a woman driving a Kia Sol was later arrested at 6th and Clara streets.

Police have released surveillance video partially showing the collision. In it, the driver can be seen crashing into a pole, then trying to back up and striking at least two other vehicles in the process.

Woman arrested by @SFPD after terrifying rampage through Tenderloin & SoMa in Kia Soul, which was caught on VIDEO: https://t.co/sXHJUMyAV1 5,6,7p @KTVU pic.twitter.com/N3B2oN2fDn — Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) May 29, 2019