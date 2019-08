- A San Francisco business owner says he was strangled by a homeless man when his teenaged son came to his rescue armed with a bat.

Part of the altercation was captured on surveillance video and the family is speaking out to KTVU about what happened.

Fresh coffee and homemade truffles are some simple sample menu items at XOX Truffles but these sweet chocolate treats are rated as among the best in the world, and attract a steady flow of customers to this small shop in San Francisco's North Beach Neighborhood.

"His truffles are incredible, and he's a great guy," said customer Claudia Bluhm.

Customers were disappointed to find out that the owner, Jean Marc Gorce was attacked Monday afternoon right outside his truffle shop.

Part of the scuffle was captured on the store's surveillance camera. Gorce is seen telling a man, who appeared to be homeless, to get out.

With some force by the shop owner, the man leaves.

"When he was outside he turned around like that and I'm like, You need to go,'" said Gorce. "When I stepped forward from my shop to the sidewalk, I fell to the ground and when I fell to the ground that's when he took advantage of me and put me in a choke hold like this."

Gorce said he was panicked and yelling for help. Thankfully his 13-year-old son Sebastien was with him that day and came to his rescue.

"It just happened super fast. I went in the bathroom, get out and see them fighting, grab the bat and go and then it's over," said Sebastien Gorce.

The video shows Sebastien running toward the back of the store to grab the bat. He said customers told him to put it down, but he feared for his dad's life.

"I was thinking to myself, 'If this keeps going on, if this guy keeps strangling my dad, I'm going to hit him.' If it lasted a couple more seconds I would have hit the guy," he said.

"He really saved my life because if he wouldn't have done anything, he would have choked me and I would have lost consciousness," said Gorce.

51-year old Paul Anghilante was arrested later that day and charged with assault.

KTVU found his mugshot online from a previous arrest in Oregon back in 2017.

"I'm afraid that if he gets out that he's going to come back," said Sebastien.

This isn't the first incident like this. Gorce said last Thursday a homeless woman tried to steal his tip jar and break items in the store but as soon as he called police she took off without the money.

Anghilante's is schedule to be arraigned on Thursday.