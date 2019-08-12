He said that those gun owners who couldn’t buy liability insurance could pay a fee to compensate taxpayers for the public costs. Some of these taxpayer-funded costs include: Firefighters, paramedics, rehab services, prosecution and police.
In addition to an insurance-or-fee mandate, Liccardo also proposed: -- Imposing gun and ammunition sales taxes to help fund gun safety classes, gun violence prevention programs, and additional victim assistance services for survivors of gun violence. -- Exploring a consent-to-search program for youth, which would allow parents to consent to have local law enforcement search a juvenile’s person or their property, -- Creating a program that would offer cash rewards to anyone who reports someone who possesses unlawfully obtained guns or weapons.
Liccardo's office added that they have not yet put a dollar amount on what would be generated. A large part of the proposal is working with stakeholders to determine the true cost of gun violence.
The mayor said he based his design of penalties for noncompliance on a California Vehicle Code section, which provides fines and other penalties for the misdemeanor of operating a vehicle without insurance.
Liccardo compared his approach to the successful “harm reduction” strategies that have helped dramatically lower smoking rates and deaths and injuries from automobile accidents.
“We require motorists to carry automobile insurance, and the insurance industry appropriately encourages and rewards safe driver behavior," Liccardo said. "We tax tobacco consumption both to discourage risky behavior and to make sure non-smokers are not forced to subsidize the substantial public health costs generated by smoking-related illnesses and deaths. These successful public health models inspire a similar “harm reduction” approach for firearms."
Liccardo acknowledged that mandatory gun insurance is just one of many steps required to protect his city from gun violence. For instance, he is fully aware that the "bad guys" aren't going to follow the law and get gun insurance. Still, he said, violating the insurance ordinance would give police "one more tool" in curbing rampant gun use and abuse.
“With this measure, we won’t suddenly end gun violence,” he said. “But we’re going to stop paying for it.”
Support for the plan has stated trickling in. South Bay Congressman Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA 17th District) tweeted, “The costs of gun violence are far too high. If you need to have insurance to drive an automobile and follow safety guidelines, then why shouldn’t you need insurance to operate and keep a gun safely?”
Another tremendous step from @sliccardo. The costs of gun violence are far too high. If you need to have insurance to drive an automobile and follow safety guidelines, then why shouldn’t you need insurance to operate and keep a gun safely.https://t.co/vsvGe4Wux9 — Rep. Ro Khanna (@RepRoKhanna) August 12, 2019
Some critics fear this proposed step is the next step in an effort to squelch gun ownership.
“I do think this could be seen by gun owners who are doing everything legally, as a punishment,” said Johnny Khamis, the San Jose city council representative from the 10th District.
The National Rifle Association went a step further saying in an emailed statement to Fox 2 News, "Criminals are already ignoring California's more than 800 gun laws, so it's doubtful many of them would rush out and get liability insurance. This is another tax on law-abiding gun owners."
The mayor will submit his proposal to the rules committee August 21. If three of five members vote in favor, then the city would conduct Nexus Study to link gun violence with increased costs to the city.
Posted Aug 12 2019 08:45PM PDT
It took four years and more than $200 million to get the job done, but the new Pinole Valley High School construction project is complete.
The high school is now ready to welcome some 1,200 students who will be returning for the start of the new school year next week.
Long-time sign language teacher Michele-Laimons Raiford said she loves her new classroom and that her students will also.
Posted Aug 12 2019 07:45PM PDT
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- People affected by wildfires in Northern California in 2017 and 2018 can file claims for housing assistance and other immediate needs with Pacific Gas & Electric Co. starting Monday.
They can file their claims online through the website for the utility's wildfire assistance program .
A federal judge overseeing PG&E's bankruptcy case in May approved a $105 million fund to provide relief for people who lost property during the huge fires.
Posted Aug 12 2019 06:23PM PDT
Prescribed burns or controlled burns are an important weapon in the fight against wildfires. They are controlled fires that burn vegetation in at-risk areas to try to prevent catastrophic destruction, but experts say this tool is not being used enough.
Though it's getting late in the season, folks near Salinas saw the evidence of a scary, but much-needed, pre-planned, controlled burn to rid a high fire prone area of grass, brush and debris that could promote a destructive runaway wildfire.
"What we're looking at doing statewide is increasing when possible; the areas that we do burns, I believe this last year we've done approximately 15,000 to 20,000 acres of burns. The bulk of that are occurring on private lands," said Cal Fire Deputy Chief for Fire Planning Scott Witt.