- A driver in San Jose is facing DUI and felony charges after he allegedly rammed into a row of cars in a hit-and-run over the Labor Day holiday weekend.

On Sunday night, police arrested a man after they say he crashed and destroyed several parked cars on Hillsdale Ave. and Irlanda Way in San Jose. And in fact, Sgt. Enrique Garcia said one of the cars had several people inside.

The driver ran away, but police were able to arrest him shortly afterward, Garcia said.

The victims were treated at the scene and later released by paramedics. The driver was arrested shortly afterward and taken to the hospital for minor injuries.