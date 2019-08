- Sam Siebert of San Jose turned 100 on Monday, and the city's oldest living, albeit retired, firefighter was serenaded with pomp and circumstance.

The retired captain, who was born in 1919, was honored at the San Jose Fire Museum on Senter Road, sitting in a chair that looked more like a throne. He worked for the San Jose Fire Department from 1946 to 1976, retiring as captain, according to department spokesman Mitch Matlow. He now lives in Willow Glen and is considered the "founder emeritus" of the Fire Museum.

"He's been a mentor for a lot of people," said Jim Carter, vice president of the San Jose Fire Museum told the Mercury News during his 95th birthday party. "He's done a tremendous amount of work to keep this fire museum alive."