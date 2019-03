- A 16-year-old San Francisco boy was arrested Monday morning and booked into Hillcrest Juvenile Hall on suspicion of threatening to commit a school shooting on social media, according to San Mateo police.

Officers received an anonymous tip just after 5:35 p.m. Friday and began working with Serra High School staff to determine the credibility and nature of the threat. They also increased patrols in the vicinity of the campus, listed at 451 West 20th Ave., with both uniformed and plain-clothes

officers.

They've also conducted a "threat assessment" with the San Mateo County Board of Education Threat Assessment Team to determine the next appropriate steps.

Police say the threat has been contained, and that the school and students who attend there are safe, but they urged parents to discuss the consequences of threatening violence on social media.

They're also asking anyone with information about this particular case to contact Detective Sgt. Lee Violett at (650) 730-9748.