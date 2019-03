- By Bay City News Service

Santa Clara County will celebrate the 10th annual South Bay Trans Day of Visibility Tuesday with a proclamation and flag-raising ceremony.

The county is also highlighting successful efforts to broaden resources for trans individuals, including San Jose's new Gender Health Center specializing in transgender, non-binary and gender diverse care, and New Haven Inn, a LGBTQ-friendly temporary shelter.

"Trans people are our mothers and fathers, our brothers and sisters, our neighbors and friends," Santa Clara County Supervisor Susan Ellenberg said in a news release. "The courage it takes to live their

authentic lives openly should be celebrated today and every day."

Supervisors will additionally address the California Equal Restroom Access law, which mandates that any single-user facilities at businesses have a "gender neutral" sign, and share county resources to obtain signage.

"In a world where there is still widespread transphobia, violence and discrimination, it is important that we give visibility to a community that is vital to the fabric of our society," county LGBTQ Affairs Director

Maribel Martinez said in a news release.

The ceremony will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the James P. McEntee Plaza, 70 West Hedding St, San Jose.