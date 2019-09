- School districts across the Bay Area are seeing life-saving results from a new app in which students report anonymous tips.

It's called Say Something and students are using the app to notify administrators about thoughts of suicide, violence and more.

The idea isn't new. If you see something, say something. It's a simple message, now in the form of an app, encouraging students to anonymously intervene.

“We had a student that was contemplating suicide and several friends reported it online on the Say Something app,” said Brentwood Unified School District Director of Student Services, Chris Calabrese.

That app just launched this school year for the Brentwood Unified School District.

Sandy Hook Promise, a national group advocating for school safety, is funding this app that we're learning has already saved the lives of six students.

“39 days in, we received 42 tips so far...eight tips where the police department went out to the home to interview the student and six were life-saving tips, so we could directly intervene in the students' life,” said Calabrese.

School administrators admit it's difficult for most students to come straight to their counselor and talk about issues that they're facing, but that's why the Say Something app gives students an easy outlet do discuss any problems they say and notify officials in real time.

“If it's a life threatening tip it goes to the Brentwood Police Department and we are getting a text or an email as administrators of the school site as myself and superintendent immediately,” said Calabrese.

Students can download the free app, choose the school they attend, and submit tips on all sorts of topics like drug use, violence, bullying and suicide.

Even the youngest students at Edna Hill Middle school say they'd turn to the app for help.

“A lot of people are being bullied across the world and I don't like that people are being bullied. I would stand up for myself, if someone was bullying me. I would report it to Say Something, to my counselor and to the principal, said 6th grader, Aryanna Luna.

According to a recent study, 1 in 5 California high school students have had suicidal thoughts.

“It’s scary to think about that so many children out there are thinking about harming themselves or anyone else but the fact that this app is able to help them save themselves, is amazing,” said parent Lucia Flores.