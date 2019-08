- Two legendary Bay Area radio personalities have signed off from throwback station Q102.1.

Chuy Gomez, host of the morning show, and afternoon personality Victor "Big Daddy" Zaragoza have been let go from the Entercom owned station.

Zaragoza confirmed their departure on Twitter saying," A Big Thank You To all who always show @ChuyGomez and I Love, We Appreciate You!"

Gomez's, whose tagline, "Chuy, Chuy, Chuy, Chuy, Chuy, Chuy, Chuy, GOMEZ," has rung in the minds of listeners well after his split from 106.1 KMEL in 2013.

He spent over 20 years as host of KMEL's morning drive, where Zaragoza also put in work.

Entercom blames budget cuts for the decision to part ways.