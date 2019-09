- A dispute over added security for the annual Uesugi Farms Pumpkin Festival had organizers fearing the public could be at risk if there’s an act of violence.

Each year since 1985, the annual festival near San Martin lures tens of thousands to the autumnal scene. But this year, months after a mass shooting in nearby Gilroy, organizers wanted more law enforcement muscle to supplement on-site security.

“With everything that’s happened at the Gilroy Garlic Festival, it’s been a buzz, it’s been a concern about large events like this. We’ve always been very conscious of security here,” said Crystal Melton, general manager for the Uesugi Farms Pumpkin Park.

Organizers reached out to the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office, to hire uniform deputies to work the event, which runs from Sept. 28 to Oct. 31. The answer was no, which was a surprise and touched off behind-the-scenes negotiations. The event takes place in Supervisor Mike Wasserman’s district.

“I don’t see a problem with our deputies being there, being paid to be there. it’s a great place for families, adults, and children to enjoy a day,” said Wasserman.

Late Wednesday, sheriff’s officials announced the office would, in fact, provide additional security in the form of deputies.

“The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s office has been working with county entities to supplemental law enforcement services for events like this. From an operational standpoint, this does take some time. But we will make it happen,” said Jessica Gabladon, a deputy with the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office.

Added Melton, in reaction to the news, “It just gives me peace of mind, and it gives our guests peace of mind and I’m happy that they stepped up and wanted to help us. Because at the end of the day, we’re just trying to help them do their jobs by being diligent.”

Both the sheriff’s department and festival organizers are now discussing how many deputies will work the event and for how long. But they say there will be added security when the pumpkin patch opens 9 a.m. Saturday.