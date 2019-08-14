At 83 years old Kenneth Utterback from Vallejo was a survivor. He had survived serving in the Vietnam War. He had survived a massive seizure on a Navy ship in his 20s, and he had survived a life-threatening allergic reaction when doctors then prescribed him the common anti-seizure medication Dilantin.
"I remember him being swollen up. He was peeling as if he had been burned," said Utterback's son Eric Utterback who was a child at the time. "His skin was thin like a balloon."
But on April 15, Kenneth Utterback did not survive what should have been a temporary psychiatric hold at the Solano County Jail, according to his two sons.