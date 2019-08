- Vallejo police need the public's help in locating a man connected to three cases of inappropriate contact with minors, authorities said.

The victims in the cases are 8 to 14-year-old girls.

On two occasions the suspect was chased by the guardians of the victims, investigators said.

Authorities believe there may be additional unreported cases the suspect is linked to.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, 170 pounds, with dark hair and brown eyes.

He has a distinctive mole to the right of his nose and a tattoo on his right.

In each reported case, he was wearing a baseball hat. In the latest incident, he was seen driving a white or silver Dodge or Chrysler minivan with a black rack on top.



Anyone with information on the suspect or his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Rob Greenberg with the Vallejo Police Department at 707-648-4280.