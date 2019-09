- Police in Walnut Creek are searching for two suspects who allegedly worked together to steal a wallet from an elderly woman's purse at a grocery store.

It happened at a Safeway location and surveillance video shows the victim peering over into a display case with her basket next to her.

That's when a woman comes from behind while the victim is still shopping and takes her wallet from her purse.

A second woman is seen at the beginning of the aisle and officers believe she was working in tandem with the first suspect.

Anyone with information on the suspects seen in the video is asked to contact Hsiao@walnutcreekpd.com.