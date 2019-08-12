Prescribed burns or controlled burns are an important weapon in the fight against wildfires. They are controlled fires that burn vegetation in at-risk areas to try to prevent catastrophic destruction, but experts say this tool is not being used enough.
Though it's getting late in the season, folks near Salinas saw the evidence of a scary, but much-needed, pre-planned, controlled burn to rid a high fire prone area of grass, brush and debris that could promote a destructive runaway wildfire.
"What we're looking at doing statewide is increasing when possible; the areas that we do burns, I believe this last year we've done approximately 15,000 to 20,000 acres of burns. The bulk of that are occurring on private lands," said Cal Fire Deputy Chief for Fire Planning Scott Witt.