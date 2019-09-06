Dozens of doctors and nurses gathered at UCSF Benioff Childrens Hospital in Oakland in support of Isabel Bueso. She is one of their out-patients who is fighting for her life while worrying the government will deport her.

"My hope is a solution will come out of this," Bueso told a cheering crowd.

Bueso is a native of Guatamala who now lives in Concord. She's become a national story.