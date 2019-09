- A third-suspect wanted in a wild daytime shooting in San Francisco last week that was caught on video, has been taken into custody.

Authorities said the 13-year-old male suspect was arrested by Oakland police on Wednesday and was the last outstanding person in the incident, which occurred in the 1000 block of Market Street last Tuesday.

Update: The 3rd and final outstanding suspect in this incident was taken into custody by @oaklandpoliceca Officers this afternoon. — SFPD Tenderloin (@SFPDTenderloin) August 28, 2019

Because the suspect is a juvenile, his name and booking photo are not being released.

The two other suspects were arrested on Monday in Oakland and were identified as 18-year-old Lerron Simpson and 21-year-old Elijah Ernes. Both men are from Oakland. Police said Ernest was a parolee at large with a warrant for his arrest.

Police said a firearm was found at the time of their arrest and was seized as evidence. Both will be booked in San Francisco County Jail on attempted murder and several firearm-related charges. Their booking photos are not being released at this time.

The cell-phone video of the incident, taken by a woman who was walking along Market Street near 6th Street, shows people fleeing, running for their lives during the evening rush hour at around 5:30 p.m.

Police said surveillance video shows one of the three suspects physically assaulting an unknown person. That person suffered a wound to the face. Responding police were able to give the victim first aid. That person was taken to the hospital and has since been released.

Surprisingly, no one was hit by gunfire as at least eight bullets rang out when the gunman indiscriminately fired shots along the busy corridor.

