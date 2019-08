- For the 12th year, Outside Lands music, food and comedy festival will bring the noise to San Francisco's Golden Gate Park, but with the recent tragedy in Gilroy and other mass shootings across the country, officials say security will be tight this weekend.

San Francisco's biggest music festival kicks off Friday. Concert organizers and city officials said because of the incidents in Dayton, El Paso and at the Gilroy Garlic Festival, they will be adding a second security fence around the festival ground's perimeter.

SFPD Chief Bill Scott said the force is used to providing staff at large-scale events, "However, in light of what's on everybody's mind, we want everybody to know you're going to see a lot of police officers."

Last minute preparations were underway Thursday evening. Organizers are expecting 210,000 concertgoers over the weekend.

This year, there's an added attraction. "As you know, [it's] not just music, [it's] not just comedy. This year we're introducing Grasslands to the festival," said Gregg Perloff from Another Planet Entertainment.

For the first time, concertgoers will be able to buy and use cannabis on site. Mayor London Breed said it's a "test run" and that it's the first time they're trying something out like this.

"I want to be clear. If it works well, we might do this for other festivals. If it doesn't, then we're going to have second thoughts about issued permits like this in the future," Breed said.

There are also tighter restrictions this year on what can be brought to the festival in the park. SFPD laid out the guidelines at a news conference on Thursday.

As far as bags are concerned, attendees should think along the lines of small and see-through.

"Clear bags and backpacks, made of clear plastic vinyl or PVC, small bags, fanny packs and purses will be allowed," said Chief Scott.

San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency is already warning that parking will be scarce and are advising music fans to use public transportation.

"We're offering a wide variety of transportation options, including additional Muni service on the N Judah and 5 Fulton rapid, taxi stands as well as passenger loading zones," said Erica Kato from the SFMTA.

Some of the big names performing during the concert's afternoon kickoff include; Lil' Wayne, Blink 182, and 21 Pilots. Childish Gambino is scheduled to perform Saturday night and on Sunday, the legendary Paul Simon is slated to close the show.