- A San Mateo police officer was arrested Thursday for allegedly trying to have sex with a minor.

Authorities received a tip from a concerned resident who posed as a 16-year-old girl on several mobile applications and chatted with the officer about engaging in sexual activity.

The tipster did research and determined that the suspect was a police officer.

Officers with the San Jose Police Department launched an investigation and discovered the tipster created a fake Tinder account as a 19-year-old woman but altered the photo to appear as a young girl.

Investigators say the tipster was aware that the dating app does not allow juveniles to have an account.

Detectives found that the tipster and the officer started chatting on May 11.

They switched to another app called Kik, where the tipster revealed to the suspect that she was 16 years old and he allegedly acknowledged.

Officers say the suspect, identified as 40-year-old Robert Edward Davies with the San Mateo Police Department, asked her to switch to Snapchat.

UPDATE: @SanMateoPD Officer Robert Davies, held by @SanJosePD for allegedly discussing engaging in sex acts w/tipster posing as teen girl, is on paid leave, per @ChiefSM Susan Manheimer, saying case is “disturbing” but “in no way a reflection of all that we stand for as a dept.” pic.twitter.com/Y7mweyYHvj — Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) June 7, 2019

The two discussed the girl's age and chatted about engaging in sexual activity.

Officers served search warrants on electronic devices, mobile applications, and on Davies' residence.

He was subsequently arrested and booked into Santa Clara County Jail for contacting a minor to commit a felony.

San Mateo Police Chief Susan Manheimer called the case "disturbing," but is "in no way a reflection of all that we stand for as a department."

Just last month, Davies was lauded for graduating from a leadership program with the department.