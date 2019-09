A drinking glass is filled from the tap. A new study found that contaminants in tap water cause an estimated 105,000 lifetime cancer cases in the U.S. (Photo by Patrick Pleul/picture alliance via Getty Images) A drinking glass is filled from the tap. A new study found that contaminants in tap water cause an estimated 105,000 lifetime cancer cases in the U.S. (Photo by Patrick Pleul/picture alliance via Getty Images)

- Toxic "forever chemicals" have been detected in drinking water supplies across California, according to new reports

A review by the Environmental Working Group shows drinking water sources for 74 community water systems are contaminated with the highly toxic fluorinated chemicals called PFAS.

The affected sources serve 7.5 million Californians including parts of Pleasanton, Livermore, Dublin, and San Jose.

On Jan. 1, a new law takes effect that allows state water regulators to order more monitoring systems for the toxic chemicals.