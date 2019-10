Photo courtesy of Ativ Patel Photo courtesy of Ativ Patel

- Deputies launched a homicide investigation into a hit-and-run crash at a Cupertino park Tuesday that left one person dead and another injured, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened at Rancho San Antonio Park around 12:52 p.m. and authorities say the driver ​struck two pedestrians and fled the scene.

At approximately 1:05 p.m. deputies stopped the vehicle and detained the driver.

Emergency personnel transported both victims to a local hospital for treatment. One victim was listed in critical condition and the other sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

At 1:50 p.m. the victim in critical condition succumbed to their injuries, deputies said.

This is a developing story please check back for updates.