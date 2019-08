- The Lake County Sheriff's Office on Thursday issued an evacuation order for part of Kelseyville after a vegetation fire sparked.

The order is in effect for residents of Riviera West. The sheriff's office sent out an alert around 2:35 p.m. that said, "Residents are advised that there is an IMMEDIATE threat to life and property from a wildfire, and are urged to evacuate."

Residents should leave the area by road to the south towards Kit's Corner.

A shelter is being established at Kelseyville High School located at 5480 Main Street.

Cal Fire says two fires are burning—a 10-acre blaze that started around 1 p.m. and a 1.5-acre fire that sparked around 2 p.m.

At around 4 p.m., Cal Fire tweeted that the Golf Fire— off Soda Bay Road and Golf Drive, was at 15 acres.