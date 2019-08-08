After several devastating fires, most notably the 2015 Valley Fire, Middletown is trying to regain its laid back, small-town lifestyle. But a controversy lighting up social media over a high school cheerleading squad has ruffled sensibilities far beyond the Lake County town.
Middletown native, Shelby Jose, 15, is going into its high school.
"Middletown has always been very welcoming of people with disabilities," said her mother Sabrina Jose. But, Shelby's mom says her special needs student is being discriminated against by the school.