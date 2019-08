- Police in San Francisco are looking for a package thief caught on surveillance camera stealing a package off the front steps of a home.

Police said the theft happened on Iris Avenue in the city's Laurel Heights neighborhood just before 9 a.m. on July 17.

A surveillance video outside the home captured images of the suspect.

Police made the video public in hopes that people would come forward with information to help them track down the suspect.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the San Francisco police 24-hour tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to text a tip to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the beginning of the message