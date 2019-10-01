< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:aja.seldon@foxtv.com?body=http://www.ktvu.com/news/ktvu-local-news/video-suspect-tries-to-haul-off-coin-machine-at-concord-car-wash">Aja Seldon, KTVU</a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 01 2019 12:58PM PDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-430946315"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Oct 01 2019 02:36PM PDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 01 2019 03:51PM PDT</span></p> </div> </div> data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-430946315" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CONCORD, Calif. (KTVU)</strong> - Concord police are looking for a suspect caught on video trying to haul off a coin machine at a car wash. </p> <p>It happened last Tuesday morning around 7:30 a.m. at a carwash on Matheson Road. </p> <p>Surveillance video captured the suspect's failed attempts to steal the machine. In the video, he's wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt to hide his face and parked at the entrance of the car wash. </p> <p><iframe allowfullscreen="true" allowtransparency="true" frameborder="0" height="476" scrolling="no" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FConcordPolice%2Fvideos%2F523394175087895%2F&show_text=0&width=440" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" width="440">

He then appears to chain the coin machine to the back of the pickup truck and tries to pull the machine out, but it doesn't work.

His persistence doesn't wear off until about the fourth try when he eventually gave up and left.

Police ran the license plate seen in the video and found the truck was reported stolen from a nearby neighborhood that same morning.

The pickup truck is described as a black 2000 Toyota Tacoma with the license plate number 01295Z1.

The suspect and the truck are still outstanding. Anyone who spots the vehicle should contact the Concord Police Department at 925-671-3333.



