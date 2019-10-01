He then appears to chain the coin machine to the back of the pickup truck and tries to pull the machine out, but it doesn't work.
His persistence doesn't wear off until about the fourth try when he eventually gave up and left.
Police ran the license plate seen in the video and found the truck was reported stolen from a nearby neighborhood that same morning.
The pickup truck is described as a black 2000 Toyota Tacoma with the license plate number 01295Z1.
The suspect and the truck are still outstanding. Anyone who spots the vehicle should contact the Concord Police Department at 925-671-3333.
Posted Oct 01 2019 08:00PM PDT
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Tuesday that he is keeping a small contingent of National Guard troops at the state's southern border for another six months, with the added mission of helping stop the smuggling of a deadly pesticide that is increasingly found at illegal cannabis cultivation sites.
Newsom is allowing up to 100 troops to remain through March to help the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Counter Terrorism Operations Center. But he said they still won't aid the federal government's immigration operations.
Instead, the troops will continue focusing on deterring smuggling of illegal drugs and disrupting other forms of organized crime.
Posted Oct 01 2019 06:00PM PDT
Updated Oct 01 2019 06:41PM PDT
San Francisco law makers are tweaking a mental health care measure before they put it before voters.
The supervisors who are writing the measure, say they're going to delay the vote to make changes to Mental Health SF so it can help those who need it most.
The supervisors said the compromises to the proposal, dubbed Mental Health SF, came after weeks of meeting with Mayor London Breed over concerns that she had about the proposal and the city's Department of Public Health.
Posted Oct 01 2019 05:59PM PDT
Updated Oct 01 2019 06:00PM PDT
In one year, those who don't have the new federal compliant Real ID driver's license or identification card will not be able to fly unless they have a valid passport.
At best, it will be an overwhelming and likely impossible task for the California Department of Motor Vehicles because so many have not applied for theIR new card.
The roots of the Real ID go back to the 911 attacks. In 2005, Uncle Sam enacted the law requiring driver's licenses to meet technical and documentary proof requirements in person. After granting an extension to some states, including California, Oct. 1, 2020 is the absolute deadline.