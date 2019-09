- A frightening incident in at a home in Pleasanton Wednesday morning was all caught on surveillance video.

The footage shows a man knocking at the door of a home in the Vintage Hills neighborhood around 8:30 a.m. The two men at the door hear dogs barking, but they don't seem to care.

Homeowner Andrea Leggett said she didn't hear the knock.

"I was getting ready for work. I was in the shower. I had my youngest child downstairs watching a video game," Leggett said.

And when no one answered the door, the men made their move.

The two men returned to the home wearing masks and took turns trying to kick the door down.

"Honestly I didn't know what it was. The dogs were going crazy and I just kept yelling out of the shower," Leggett said. "I thought, is someone playing with the dogs. Is my husband home trying to put the key in the lock."

Several kicks later, the door opens.

"Then all of a sudden, then like half the house shook like an earthquake," Leggett recalled.

She dashed out of the shower and wrapped herself with a towel.

"By then my 9-year-old was just white as a ghost," she said.

Leggett ran to the front door and screamed. She quickly called her husband and 911.

"I'm glad that they hear Andrea and that she yelled and scared them off," her husband Darren said.

In the past, they ignored people at the door they weren't expecting, assuming they were solicitors.

"No we have to rethink the whole thing," Leggett said.