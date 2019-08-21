Bay Area residents scammed out of thousands of dollars after a travel agent promises airfare, hotel and excursions in Hawaii but none of that materialized.

Authorities in Santa Clara County are investigating travel agent Wendy Wong and her company House of Aloha Hawaii. A group of 100 people said they used her services to book a 25-year wedding anniversary trip and are out collectively $100,000.

Wong is based in Honolulu but grew up here in Milpitas. Police said 13 victims, all Milpitas residents, have filed police reports but they've heard from victims from all over the bay area