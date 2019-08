- It was forty-seconds of terror on downtown San Francisco's Market Street on Tuesday that was captured on cell phone video.

It has the sound of eight gunshots, images of people scrambling in fear during the evening rush-hour, and of the gunman firing away while running. One person was injured.

"[I was] scared out of my mind. That's why I ducked, covered and ran with everyone else," said Jenny Shao who shot the video.

She said she shared her video with San Francisco police.

"It pretty much jars the senses that someone with reckless abandon shoots a gun," said Off. Robert Rueca, a spokesman for SFPD.

Police said an apparent altercation led up to the shooting on Sixth and Market Streets at about 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday. It's a time when the area is perhaps at its most crowded.

"Its a miracle the shots didn't strike anybody," said Rueca.

Police have not made an arrest. Paramedics took one man to the hospital with injuries that were not caused by flying bullets, but possibly from blunt-force trauma.

Shao said she had been on her way to a social event when she heard arguing. She didn't think much of it at first. Then everything seemed to change quickly.

"I started hearing popping sounds. When I saw people running, I knew it wasn't firecrackers," she said.

KTVU spoke with the witness Wednesday afternoon. She said she was still feeling the shock of what she saw.

"I'm still a bit shaken. I still don't have all my appetite back. Last night I was really shaken. Somebody brandishing a weapon like that needs to be behind bars," she said.

