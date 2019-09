- By Bay City News Service

A woman and two young children suffered major, life-threatening injuries in a collision on northbound U.S. Highway 101 in Marin County Wednesday, California Highway Patrol Officer Andrew Barclay said.

The 39-year-old woman and children were traveling north in a Toyota RAV4 near Miller Creek Road around 8:20 a.m. when the Toyota collided with another vehicle, Barclay said.

The Toyota went down a hill and good Samaritans stopped to remove the woman, a 3-year-old boy and a 6-year-old girl from the vehicle before it went up in flames, Barclay said.

Both children were taken to UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland and the woman was flown to John Muir Walnut Creek Medical Center. All three suffered major, life-threatening injuries.

"The fire ended up burning the vehicle down to the metal frame, so we are unable to comment at the moment about seat belts and seating positions.

The CHP received several accounts of what happened and is still investigating, Barclay said. They did not expect to have any further updates Wednesday evening.

KTVU's Debora Villalon contributed to this report.