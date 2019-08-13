< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="423656909" data-article-version="1.0">Woman attacked outside San Francisco home, suspect arrested</h1> Francisco home, suspect arrested"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-423656909.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-423656909");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_423656909_423655720_138174"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KTVU"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_423656909_423655720_138174";this.videosJson='[{"id":"423655720","video":"594415","title":"KTVU%20FOX%202%20News%20at%205%20p.m.","caption":"San%20Francisco%20police%20have%20arrested%20a%20man%20in%20the%20assault%20of%20a%20woman%20trying%20to%20go%20home%20early%20Sunday%20morning.%20The%20victim%20said%20the%20man%20demanded%20her%20money%2C%20keys%20and%20phone.%20She%20fought%20back%20and%20kicked%20him.%C2%A0KTVU%27s%20Tom%20Vacar%20spoke%20with%20the%20victim%20of%20the%20atta","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.ktvu.com%2Fmedia.ktvu.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F08%2F13%2FKTVU_FOX_2_News_at_5_p_m__0_7590998_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-ktvu.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F08%2F13%2FKTVU_FOX_2_News_at_5_p_m__594415_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1660349667%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3Dwb456Km4jiU0PP9z6Sp_6pkehcs","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/ktvu/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.ktvu.com%2Fnews%2Fktvu-local-news%2Fwoman-attacked-outside-san-francisco-home-suspect-arrested"}},"createDate":"Aug 13 2019 05:14PM PDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KTVU"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_423656909_423655720_138174",video:"594415",poster:"https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/13/KTVU_FOX_2_News_at_5_p_m__0_7590998_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"San%2520Francisco%2520police%2520have%2520arrested%2520a%2520man%2520in%2520the%2520assault%2520of%2520a%2520woman%2520trying%2520to%2520go%2520home%2520early%2520Sunday%2520morning.%2520The%2520victim%2520said%2520the%2520man%2520demanded%2520her%2520money%252C%2520keys%2520and%2520phone.%2520She%2520fought%2520back%2520and%2520kicked%2520him.%25C2%25A0KTVU%2527s%2520Tom%2520Vacar%2520spoke%2520with%2520the%2520victim%2520of%2520the%2520atta",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-ktvu.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/08/13/KTVU_FOX_2_News_at_5_p_m__594415_1800.mp4?Expires=1660349667&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=wb456Km4jiU0PP9z6Sp_6pkehcs",eventLabel:"KTVU%20FOX%202%20News%20at%205%20p.m.-423655720",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/ktvu/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.ktvu.com%2Fnews%2Fktvu-local-news%2Fwoman-attacked-outside-san-francisco-home-suspect-arrested"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:andre.torrez@foxtv.com?body=http://www.ktvu.com/news/ktvu-local-news/woman-attacked-outside-san-francisco-home-suspect-arrested">Andre Torrez</a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 13 2019 05:18PM PDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-423656909"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Aug 13 2019 05:14PM PDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 13 2019 05:58PM PDT</span></p>
</div> <strong class='dateline'>SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KTVU)</strong> - San Francisco police have arrested a man in the assault of a woman trying to go home early Sunday morning. The victim said the man demanded her money, keys and phone. She fought back and kicked him. (KTVU)</strong> - San Francisco police have arrested a man in the assault of a woman trying to go home early Sunday morning. The victim said the man demanded her money, keys and phone. She fought back and kicked him. </p><p>The attack happened at 2:03 a.m. at the Watermark Building at 501 Beale Street near Bryant St. </p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en"><a href="https://twitter.com/EmbarcaderoSafe?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@EmbarcaderoSafe</a> I was attacked by a homeless man under influence on Saturday 8/10/19 as I was walking towards our lobby to go home. He was mentally insane and tried to rub me as well as forcing me to let him into our building. Please share!!! <a href="https://t.co/w6jbfoSX8G">pic.twitter.com/w6jbfoSX8G</a></p> — Paneez Kosarianfard (@paneezkosarian) <a href="https://twitter.com/paneezkosarian/status/1161322181235621888?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 13, 2019</a></blockquote><script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p>A woman named <a href="https://twitter.com/paneezkosarian/status/1161322181235621888?s=20" target="_blank">Paneez Kosarianfard</a> posted what appears to be surveillance video of the attack on social media. </p><p>The video depicts the woman struggling to get inside through the building's front door, but she is taken down to the ground by a man dressed in black clothing. </p><p>A female security guard working at the building's main lobby gets up from her desk when she notices the attack. The guard approaches the door where the attack is happening with a phone in her hand. </p><p>Meanwhile, she holds the door shut, before letting the victim inside the building. Once the victim gets back inside the building, both women hold the door shut to prevent the attacker from getting inside. </p><p>Once the door is successfully locked, the victim makes explicit hand gestures at her attacker after the harrowing ordeal. </p><p>"This guy was obviously mentally unstable; definitely on drugs. The amount of strength he has was not normal for a man that size. He said that everyone's a robot, he's trying to save my life the front desk lady is a robot. He said, 'Open that door. I'll kill that person in front of you so I can gain your trust.' He kept saying, 'Come with me, I'm trying to save your life.' I was fighting for my life, at my own house, trying to get inside one door. This is mental illness, this is drug issues and this is security and the city is responsible. They're putting all our lives at risk," Kosarianfard said. </p><p>Police have named the suspect, Austin James Vincent, a 25-year-old man with no local address. He remains in custody and was booked at the San Francisco County Jail on charges of false imprisonment, battery, and attempted robbery, according to SFPD. <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-423656909-423660463"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/13/SFPD%20BEALE%20ST%20ASSAULT%20SUSPECT%20AUSTIN%20JAMES%20VINCENT_1565744098931.jpg_7591334_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/13/SFPD%20BEALE%20ST%20ASSAULT%20SUSPECT%20AUSTIN%20JAMES%20VINCENT_1565744098931.jpg_7591334_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/13/SFPD%20BEALE%20ST%20ASSAULT%20SUSPECT%20AUSTIN%20JAMES%20VINCENT_1565744098931.jpg_7591334_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/13/SFPD%20BEALE%20ST%20ASSAULT%20SUSPECT%20AUSTIN%20JAMES%20VINCENT_1565744098931.jpg_7591334_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/13/SFPD%20BEALE%20ST%20ASSAULT%20SUSPECT%20AUSTIN%20JAMES%20VINCENT_1565744098931.jpg_7591334_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Austin James Vincent, the 25-year-old suspect arrested by SFPD&nbsp;in the attack of a woman outside her building in San Francisco.&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Austin James Vincent, the 25-year-old suspect arrested by SFPD in the attack of a woman outside her building in San Francisco. </figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-423656909-423660463" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/13/SFPD%20BEALE%20ST%20ASSAULT%20SUSPECT%20AUSTIN%20JAMES%20VINCENT_1565744098931.jpg_7591334_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/13/SFPD%20BEALE%20ST%20ASSAULT%20SUSPECT%20AUSTIN%20JAMES%20VINCENT_1565744098931.jpg_7591334_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/13/SFPD%20BEALE%20ST%20ASSAULT%20SUSPECT%20AUSTIN%20JAMES%20VINCENT_1565744098931.jpg_7591334_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/13/SFPD%20BEALE%20ST%20ASSAULT%20SUSPECT%20AUSTIN%20JAMES%20VINCENT_1565744098931.jpg_7591334_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/13/SFPD%20BEALE%20ST%20ASSAULT%20SUSPECT%20AUSTIN%20JAMES%20VINCENT_1565744098931.jpg_7591334_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Austin James Vincent, the 25-year-old suspect arrested by SFPD&nbsp;in the attack of a woman outside her building in San Francisco.&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Austin James Vincent, the 25-year-old suspect arrested by SFPD in the attack of a woman outside her building in San Francisco. </figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </p><p>Kosariandfard said it took police 30 minutes to respond after her two-minute encounter. Police said it took 22 minutes. </p><p>The group <a href="https://www.safeembarcaderoforall.org/" target="_blank">Safe Embarcadero For All </a>have enlisted the services of noted Bay Area public relations maven, Sam Singer, and are highlighting the proximity of this incident to a <a href="http://www.ktvu.com/homeless/mayor-breed-updates-proposal-for-embarcadero-navigation-center" target="_blank">proposed SAFE Navigation Center </a>for the homeless. </p><p>Safe Embarcadero is against the shelter's location and is suing the city of San Francisco to stop the proposed center on the Embarcadero. </p><p>They issued a statement on Tuesday that read, "This is an issue of the safety of our residents, our neighborhood, our City. Yet, the elected leadership of San Francisco has turned a blind eye to our safety." </p><p>The group has characterized the homeless navigation center as "ill-conceived" and have been vocal critics at public meetings about the center held by Mayor London Breed. </p><p>"We live in concern and with fear of what may come because of the inability of the City to listen to the concerns, and follow its own rules, in the creation of new homeless centers and facilities," Safe Embarcadero For All board member Wallace Lee wrote. </p><p>Mayor Breed's office responded that this incident is "terrible" and "disturbing," but that, "Allowing people to continue to remain on the street without providing resources will only make the challenges we face more severe."</p><p>Breed is looking to open 1,000 new shelter beds for people experiencing homelessness across the city, according to Deputy Communications Director Andy Lynch. </p><p><em>KTVU's Tom Vacar contributed to this report. </em><br> </p> </div> 