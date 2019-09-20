< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Please <a href="http://browsehappy.com/">upgrade your browser</a> to improve your experience.</p> <![endif]--> <!-- Begin:Header Customized Content After Body Opening--> <div id="fb-root" class=" fb_reset"></div> <script>(function(e,a,f){var c,b=e.getElementsByTagName(a)[0];if(e.getElementById(f)){return}c=e.createElement(a);c.id=f;c.src="//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.3&appId=1032667063427606";b.parentNode.insertBefore(c,b)}(document,"script","facebook-jssdk"));</script> <!-- End: Header Customized Content After Body Opening --> <!-- begin: WRAPPER --> <div id="wrapper"> <!-- begin: HEADER --> <header id="header" class=" header-v2"> <div class="header-main"> <div class="row"> <div class="site-logo"> <a href="http://www.ktvu.com"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/logo-fox-2-san-francisco-ktvu-alt-v1.1.png" alt="FOX"/> </a> </div> <div class="right-options right"> <div class="weather"> <div class="icon"> <a href="/weather"><i class="wi wi-night-alt-cloudy" style="width:28px;"></i><span class="temperature"> 73°</span></a> </div> </div> <a id="toggle-menu" class="nav-bar-button left" href="#"> <i class="fa fa-navicon navicon"></i> <i class="nav-close">×</i> </a> </div> <div class="header-search clearfix"> <!-- ZOOMD search button --> <button id="search-input" type="submit"><i class="fa fa-search"></i></button> </div> <!-- BEGIN: navigation-v2 --> <nav id="site-nav"> <ul class="site-links"> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-local" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.ktvu.com/local-news" data-dropdown="drop-nav-local" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Local</a> <div id="drop-nav-local" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content width-full"> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/news/2investigates">2 Investigates</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/bayareapeople">Bay Area People</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/sports2">Sports</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/tech">Silicon Valley Tech</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/california-wildfires">California Wildfires</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/ghost-ship-warehouse-fire">Ghost Ship Warehouse Fire</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/us-soldiers-to-help-clean-up-areas-in-oakland-prone-to-illegal-dumping"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/20/US_soldiers_to_help_cleanup_Oakland_stre_0_7669272_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="US soldiers to help clean up areas in Oakland prone to illegal dumping"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/us-soldiers-to-help-clean-up-areas-in-oakland-prone-to-illegal-dumping">US soldiers to help clean up areas in Oakland prone to illegal dumping</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ktvu/news/trump-in-call-urged-ukraine-to-investigate-bidens-son"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/20/TrumpUkraineBidensSon__Banner__Getty_1569022781609_7669051_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="Trump, in call, urged Ukraine to investigate Biden's son"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ktvu/news/trump-in-call-urged-ukraine-to-investigate-bidens-son">Trump, in call, urged Ukraine to investigate Biden's son</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ktvu/news/power-outages-possible-in-north-bay-early-next-week-due-to-increasing-fire-dangers"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/20/Power_outages_possible_in_the_North_Bay__0_7669049_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="Power outages possible in North Bay early next week due to increasing fire dangers"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ktvu/news/power-outages-possible-in-north-bay-early-next-week-due-to-increasing-fire-dangers">Power outages possible in North Bay early next week due to increasing fire dangers</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/sjsu-student-recalls-moment-gunfire-erupts-shattering-library-window-above-head"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/20/person%20of%20interest_1569026936851.PNG_7669084_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="Police release images of person of interest in SJSU shooting incident"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/sjsu-student-recalls-moment-gunfire-erupts-shattering-library-window-above-head">Police release images of person of interest in SJSU shooting incident</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/us-soldiers-to-help-clean-up-areas-in-oakland-prone-to-illegal-dumping">US soldiers to help clean up areas in Oakland prone to illegal dumping</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/trump-in-call-urged-ukraine-to-investigate-bidens-son">Trump, in call, urged Ukraine to investigate Biden's son</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/power-outages-possible-in-north-bay-early-next-week-due-to-increasing-fire-dangers">Power outages possible in North Bay early next week due to increasing fire dangers</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/sjsu-student-recalls-moment-gunfire-erupts-shattering-library-window-above-head">Police release images of person of interest in SJSU shooting incident</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/white-nationalism-is-now-recognized-as-a-major-terror-threat-by-the-department-of-homeland-security">White nationalism is now recognized as a major terror threat by the Department of Homeland Security</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/gov-newsom-to-decide-on-later-school-start-times-for-students">Gov. Newsom to decide on later school start times for students</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.ktvu.com/live">Live</a></li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-mornings" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.ktvu.com/mornings" data-dropdown="drop-nav-mornings" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Mornings</a> <div id="drop-nav-mornings" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content width-full"> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/weather">Weather</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/zip-trips">Zip Trips</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/bayareapeople">Bay Area People</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/morning-recipes">Recipes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/web-links">Web Links</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/us-soldiers-to-help-clean-up-areas-in-oakland-prone-to-illegal-dumping"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/20/US_soldiers_to_help_cleanup_Oakland_stre_0_7669272_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="US soldiers to help clean up areas in Oakland prone to illegal dumping"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/us-soldiers-to-help-clean-up-areas-in-oakland-prone-to-illegal-dumping">US soldiers to help clean up areas in Oakland prone to illegal dumping</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ktvu/news/trump-in-call-urged-ukraine-to-investigate-bidens-son"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/20/TrumpUkraineBidensSon__Banner__Getty_1569022781609_7669051_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="Trump, in call, urged Ukraine to investigate Biden's son"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ktvu/news/trump-in-call-urged-ukraine-to-investigate-bidens-son">Trump, in call, urged Ukraine to investigate Biden's son</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ktvu/news/power-outages-possible-in-north-bay-early-next-week-due-to-increasing-fire-dangers"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/20/Power_outages_possible_in_the_North_Bay__0_7669049_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="Power outages possible in North Bay early next week due to increasing fire dangers"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ktvu/news/power-outages-possible-in-north-bay-early-next-week-due-to-increasing-fire-dangers">Power outages possible in North Bay early next week due to increasing fire dangers</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/sjsu-student-recalls-moment-gunfire-erupts-shattering-library-window-above-head"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/20/person%20of%20interest_1569026936851.PNG_7669084_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="Police release images of person of interest in SJSU shooting incident"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/sjsu-student-recalls-moment-gunfire-erupts-shattering-library-window-above-head">Police release images of person of interest in SJSU shooting incident</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/us-soldiers-to-help-clean-up-areas-in-oakland-prone-to-illegal-dumping">US soldiers to help clean up areas in Oakland prone to illegal dumping</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/trump-in-call-urged-ukraine-to-investigate-bidens-son">Trump, in call, urged Ukraine to investigate Biden's son</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/power-outages-possible-in-north-bay-early-next-week-due-to-increasing-fire-dangers">Power outages possible in North Bay early next week due to increasing fire dangers</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/sjsu-student-recalls-moment-gunfire-erupts-shattering-library-window-above-head">Police release images of person of interest in SJSU shooting incident</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/white-nationalism-is-now-recognized-as-a-major-terror-threat-by-the-department-of-homeland-security">White nationalism is now recognized as a major terror threat by the Department of Homeland Security</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/gov-newsom-to-decide-on-later-school-start-times-for-students">Gov. Newsom to decide on later school start times for students</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.ktvu.com/bayareapeople">Bay Area People</a></li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-weather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.ktvu.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-weather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Weather</a> <ul id="drop-nav-weather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/news/ktvu-launches-new-weather-app">Download the KTVU Weather App</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/news/surf-forecast">Surf Forecast</a></li> </ul> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.ktvu.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.ktvu.com/web-links">Web Links</a></li> <li class="nav-more"> <a class="top-nav-item nav-more-link" href="javascript:void(0)" data-dropdown="drop-nav-more" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000"> About Us <span class="more-special-circles"></span> </a> <ul id="drop-nav-more" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/ktvu-station">KTVU Staff</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/what-s-on-fox">TV Schedule</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/jobs/jobs-at-ktvu">Jobs at KTVU</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/about-us/contact-us">Contact KTVU</a></li> </ul> </li> </ul> </nav> <!-- END: navigation-v2 --> </div> </div> <script type="text/javascript">var protocolrName="https:"==document.location.protocol;protocolrName=(protocolrName?"https:":"http:");window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({article:"auto"});!function(d,c,a,b){if(!document.getElementById(b)){d.async=1;d.src=a;d.id=b;c.parentNode.insertBefore(d,c)}}(document.createElement("script"),document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0],"//cdn.taboola.com/libtrc/myfox-network/loader.js","tb_loader_script");</script> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 2--> <div class="site-search hide-for-large-up" action="" method="get"> <button type="submit" style="display:none;"></button> </div> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 2--> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 3--> <!-- *** Zoomd: Widget Script *** --> <script async="async" src="//zdwidget3-bs.sphereup.com/zoomd/SearchUi/Script?clientId=92509037"></script> <!-- *** /Zoomd *** --> <script type="text/javascript">(function(e,b,f){var d=false,a=function(){if(!d){d=true;var j=e("zoomd-widget-root"),k=0,h="";var i=new EP.Util.Debounce(function(m){k=!!m.totalResults?m.totalResults:0;h=!!m.query?m.query:"";f.track("Search Completed",{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k})},500);Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("firstPageSearchAndRendered",i);var l="Search Result Selected",g="";j.on("click",".zoomd-widget-search-container-box",function(){g=e(this).find("h4 .zd-result-title").html();f.track(l,{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k,page_item_title:g})})}},c=function(){if(!!window.Zoomd&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget.events){Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("widgetOpened",function(g,h){f.track("Search Started");a()})}else{setTimeout(c,1000)}};c()})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 3--> </header> <!-- end: HEADER --> <div id="main" class="container" data-role="content"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_103_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless " id="p_p_id_103_" > <span id="p_103"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> </div> </div> <div class="fox-story-layout fox-story-v2-layout" id="main-content" role="main"> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-1"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-1"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3830_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3830"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_405538_MOD-AD-KTVU_BANNER_TOP_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_3830_MOD-AD-KTVU_BANNER_TOP_BASE' class='mod-content ad-728 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_3830_MOD-AD-KTVU_BANNER_TOP_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news/ktvu_local_news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news/ktvu_local_news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news/ktvu_local_news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news/ktvu_local_news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news/ktvu_local_news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'banner-top').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '429611017'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0522_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0522"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_405538_MOD-AD-KTVU_OOP_BASE_1.3"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_0522_MOD-AD-KTVU_OOP_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_0522_MOD-AD-KTVU_OOP_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news/ktvu_local_news', id); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news/ktvu_local_news', id); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news/ktvu_local_news', id); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news/ktvu_local_news', id); } }else { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news/ktvu_local_news', id); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'oop').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '429611017'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar"> <div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up"> <div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_INSTANCE_4R7SIsW12FOB_" > <span id="p_101_INSTANCE_4R7SIsW12FOB"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.ktvu.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story429611017" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="429611017" data-article-version="1.0">Young people skip school during global climate strike stretching from Afghanistan to San Francisco</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-429611017" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Young people skip school during global climate strike stretching from Afghanistan to San Francisco&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.ktvu.com/news/ktvu-local-news/young-people-skip-school-during-global-climate-strike-stretching-from-afghanistan-to-san-francisco" data-title="Young people skip school during global climate strike stretching from Afghanistan to San Francisco" addthis:url="http://www.ktvu.com/news/ktvu-local-news/young-people-skip-school-during-global-climate-strike-stretching-from-afghanistan-to-san-francisco" addthis:title="Young people skip school during global climate strike stretching from Afghanistan to San Francisco"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-429611017.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-429611017");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_429611017_429715030_112988"></div> <div class="more-videos"> <ul> <li> <a href="javascript:void(0)" class="active" data-playlist-idx="0" data-playlist-id="429715030" data-video-posted-date="Sep 20 2019 06:41PM PDT"> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/20/Young_people_skip_school_during_global_c_0_7669290_ver1.0_320_180.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <h5>Young people skip school during global climate strike stretching from Afghanistan to San Francisco</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="javascript:void(0)" class="" data-playlist-idx="1" data-playlist-id="429631209" data-video-posted-date="Sep 20 2019 08:12AM PDT"> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/20/Cal_organizer_excited_about_youth_climat_0_7668090_ver1.0_320_180.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <h5>Cal organizer excited about youth climate strike</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KTVU"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_429611017_429715030_112988";this.videosJson='[{"id":"429715030","video":"607421","title":"Young%20people%20skip%20school%20during%20global%20climate%20strike%20stretching%20from%20Afghanistan%20to%20San%20Francisco","caption":"Students%20in%20the%20Bay%20Area%20planned%20to%20join%20millions%20of%20other%20young%20people%20across%20the%20globe%20to%20rally%20against%20global%20warming%20and%20climate%20change.%20Students%20from%20UC%20Berkeley%2C%20and%20schools%20in%20Oakland%2C%20Berkeley%2C%20Menlo%20Park%20and%20Palo%20Alto%2C%20all%20converged%20at%20place","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.ktvu.com%2Fmedia.ktvu.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F09%2F20%2FYoung_people_skip_school_during_global_c_0_7669290_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-ktvu.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F09%2F20%2FYoung_people_skip_school_during_global_climate_s_607421_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1663638108%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DM2O3Od1U6kBtDKPR6GcZierWXvw","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/ktvu/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.ktvu.com%2Fnews%2Fktvu-local-news%2Fyoung-people-skip-school-during-global-climate-strike-stretching-from-afghanistan-to-san-francisco"}},"createDate":"Sep 20 2019 06:41PM PDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KTVU"}]},{"id":"429631209","video":"607181","title":"Cal%20organizer%20excited%20about%20youth%20climate%20strike","caption":"Connor%20Pollack%20says%20it%27s%20%22incredibly%20exciting%22%20that%20so%20many%20young%20people%20are%20coming%20out%20for%20the%20youth%20climate%20strike.%20He%27s%20one%20of%20the%20UC%20Berkeley%20organizers.%20Elissa%20Harrington%20reports","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.ktvu.com%2Fmedia.ktvu.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F09%2F20%2FCal_organizer_excited_about_youth_climat_0_7668090_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-ktvu.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F09%2F20%2FCal_organizer_excited_about_youth_climate_strike_607181_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1663600315%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DGGxMrb-sogCM7un9AFAaru3Knc4","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/ktvu/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.ktvu.com%2Fnews%2Fktvu-local-news%2Fyoung-people-skip-school-during-global-climate-strike-stretching-from-afghanistan-to-san-francisco"}},"createDate":"Sep 20 2019 08:12AM PDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KTVU"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_429611017_429715030_112988",video:"607421",poster:"https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/20/Young_people_skip_school_during_global_c_0_7669290_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Students%2520in%2520the%2520Bay%2520Area%2520planned%2520to%2520join%2520millions%2520of%2520other%2520young%2520people%2520across%2520the%2520globe%2520to%2520rally%2520against%2520global%2520warming%2520and%2520climate%2520change.%2520Students%2520from%2520UC%2520Berkeley%252C%2520and%2520schools%2520in%2520Oakland%252C%2520Berkeley%252C%2520Menlo%2520Park%2520and%2520Palo%2520Alto%252C%2520all%2520converged%2520at%2520place",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-ktvu.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/09/20/Young_people_skip_school_during_global_climate_s_607421_1800.mp4?Expires=1663638108&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=M2O3Od1U6kBtDKPR6GcZierWXvw",eventLabel:"Cal%20organizer%20excited%20about%20youth%20climate%20strike-429715030",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/ktvu/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.ktvu.com%2Fnews%2Fktvu-local-news%2Fyoung-people-skip-school-during-global-climate-strike-stretching-from-afghanistan-to-san-francisco"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:lisa.fernandez@foxtv.com?body=http://www.ktvu.com/news/ktvu-local-news/young-people-skip-school-during-global-climate-strike-stretching-from-afghanistan-to-san-francisco">Lisa Fernandez, KTVU</a>, <a href="mailto:elissa.harrington@foxtv.com?body=http://www.ktvu.com/news/ktvu-local-news/young-people-skip-school-during-global-climate-strike-stretching-from-afghanistan-to-san-francisco">Elissa Harrington, KTVU</a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 20 2019 05:29AM PDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-429611017"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Sep 20 2019 06:41PM PDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 20 2019 06:43PM PDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="photoCarousel-429611017" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-429611017-0">2 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-429611017-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/20/Young_people_skip_school_during_global_c_0_7669290_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-429611017-0"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/20/Young_people_skip_school_during_global_c_0_7669290_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-429611017-0"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="Young_people_skip_school_during_global_c_0_20190921014150"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/20/TXM46A-GLOBAL%20CLIMATE%20STRIKE_00.00.01.19_1568982255710.png_7667906_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-429611017-0"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="TXM46A-GLOBAL CLIMATE STRIKE_00.00.01.19_1568982255710.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-429611017-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_INSTANCE_4R7SIsW12FOB_MOD-KTVU_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/20/Young_people_skip_school_during_global_c_0_7669290_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="Young_people_skip_school_during_global_c_0_20190921014150"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/20/TXM46A-GLOBAL%20CLIMATE%20STRIKE_00.00.01.19_1568982255710.png_7667906_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="FILE ART - Young people skip school during global climate strike stretching from Afghanistan to San Francisco . Sept. 20, 2019" title="TXM46A-GLOBAL CLIMATE STRIKE_00.00.01.19_1568982255710.png.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>FILE ART <span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase="-" data-grammar-rule="DASH_RULE" data-wsc-lang="en_US">-</span> Young people skip school during global climate strike stretching from Afghanistan to San Francisco . Sept. 20, 2019</p> </figcaption> </figure> </div> <div class="ad-takeover-wrapper"> <script type="text/javascript">window.inLineAdCode=window.inLineAdCode||{};window.inLineAdCode["_101_INSTANCE_4R7SIsW12FOB_MOD-KTVU_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"]="





















































































































































































































































































































































































<section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '>

<div id='_101_INSTANCE_4R7SIsW12FOB_MOD-KTVU_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD' class='mod-content ad-300 ad-320'></div>

</section>

<script type='text/javascript'>

(function($, A){

var self = fox.ads,

id = '_101_INSTANCE_4R7SIsW12FOB_MOD-KTVU_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD',

adSlot;





var renderAd = function(){



googletag.cmd.push(function() {

window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {};

googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering();

var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth,

tabletMaxSize = 1024;

/* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */

var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize(

[1280, 650], eval('[300,250]')).addSize(

[tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize(

[768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize(

[641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize(

[0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build();

var isValidSize = function( size ){

return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]');

};

if(windowWidth < 641) {

if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){

adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news/ktvu_local_news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);

}

}else if(windowWidth < 768) {

if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){

adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news/ktvu_local_news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);

}

}else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) {

if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){

adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news/ktvu_local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);

}

}else if(windowWidth < 1280) {

if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){

adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news/ktvu_local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);

}

}else {

if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){

adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news/ktvu_local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);

}

}

if(adSlot){

adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'interstitial').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true);

adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story');

/* set tag for page level */

adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '429611017');



window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot;

fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot);

googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad();



/*

add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container

or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom

*/

if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0

|| $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) {

fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot);

}



googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest();

googletag.enableServices();

googletag.display(id);





}

});

};

renderAd();

})( jQuery, AUI() );

<\/script>

";</script> <!-- AD Holder --> <div class="portlet-boundary _101_INSTANCE_4R7SIsW12FOB_MOD-KTVU_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"></div> </div> </div> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery-thumbs owl-theme"> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/20/Young_people_skip_school_during_global_c_0_7669290_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="Young_people_skip_school_during_global_c_0_20190921014150"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/20/TXM46A-GLOBAL%20CLIMATE%20STRIKE_00.00.01.19_1568982255710.png_7667906_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="FILE ART - Young people skip school during global climate strike stretching from Afghanistan to San Francisco . Sept. 20, 2019" title="TXM46A-GLOBAL CLIMATE STRIKE_00.00.01.19_1568982255710.png.jpg"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-next").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-item .crop-photo").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}})}else{c=setTimeout(function(){b()},1000)}}b()});</script> <div data-href="http://www.ktvu.com/news/ktvu-local-news/young-people-skip-school-during-global-climate-strike-stretching-from-afghanistan-to-san-francisco" data-title="Youth rally against climate change" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.ktvu.com/news/ktvu-local-news/young-people-skip-school-during-global-climate-strike-stretching-from-afghanistan-to-san-francisco" addthis:title="Youth rally against climate change" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/ktvu-local-news/young-people-skip-school-during-global-climate-strike-stretching-from-afghanistan-to-san-francisco";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"Lisa\x20Fernandez\x2c\x20KTVU\x2cElissa\x20Harrington\x2c\x20KTVU"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-429611017" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>SAN FRANCISCO (KTVU/AP)</strong> - Students in the Bay Area planned to join millions of other young people across the globe to rally against global warming and climate change.</p> <p>Students at UC Berkeley, and at schools in Oakland, Berkeley, Menlo Park and Palo Alto, converged at places including Sproul Plaza and in San Francisco to participate. </p> <p>”As far as im’ concerned it’s the number one issue humans are facing," said Connor Pollak, one of the UC Berkeley organizers who noted that glaciers are melting and fires are raging.</p> <p>Christina Park, a representative of the California Public Interest Research Group, said Cal students are asking university departments to integrate climate justice into their curricula and "to empower climate action across disciplines."</p> <p><iframe allowfullscreen="true" allowtransparency="true" frameborder="0" height="315" scrolling="no" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fktvu%2Fvideos%2F751251311979525%2F&show_text=0&width=560" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" width="560">

"The climate crisis is the largest threat our world faces today," Park said, "and will impact on our generation’s survival. The time for dramatic action is now."

Park said the list of student demands include having legislators declare climate change an emergency, implementing the Green New Deal, divesting from the fossil fuel market and to recommit to its goal of carbon neutrality by 2025.

In San Francisco, students planned to walk past House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office on 7th Street and then march past U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein's office on Post Street. The route also included stops at the PG&E building, the ICE building and Bank of America.

"The youth are tired of complacency and propaganda," according to a statement from Youth vs. Apocalypse. "We are taking to the streets, unified, to send the message that the climate crisis is real and we will not rest until bold action is taken to address it. We will yell, we will scream, and we will cry for our future."

One of the members of that group is Isha Clarke of Oakland, who already took Feinstein on in February in a now-viral exchange over shifting U.S. resources from fossil fuels to wind and solar polar, which was captured on video.

Even before the Bay Area students woke up, young people in towns and cities stemming from the Australia to the Czech Republic, who already protesting, carrying signs that read: "More love, less coal," ''Science, not silence," or "Why should we go to universities when they don't listen to the educated?"

The rallies even took place in the Afghan capital Kabul, where people are dying every day in horrific bomb attacks, but still, the young generation there is worried that if war doesn't kill them, climate change will.

About 100 young people, with several young women in the front carrying a banner emblazoned with "Fridays for future", marched through central Kabul, following behind an armored personnel carrier deployed for their protection as well as half a dozen army personnel with automatic rifles scattered behind them and along the route.

Fardeen Barakzai, one of the organizers and head of the local save-the-climate group called Oxygen said "we want to do our part. We as the youth of our country know the problem of climate change. We know war can kill a group of people ... the problem in Afghanistan is our leaders are fighting for power but the real power is in nature."

For the full list of climate strikes, click here.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

false false false

Up Next:

Sponsored Stories: false false false