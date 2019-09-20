"The climate crisis is the largest threat our world faces today," Park said, "and will impact on our generation’s survival. The time for dramatic action is now."
Park said the list of student demands include having legislators declare climate change an emergency, implementing the Green New Deal, divesting from the fossil fuel market and to recommit to its goal of carbon neutrality by 2025.
In San Francisco, students planned to walk past House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office on 7th Street and then march past U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein's office on Post Street. The route also included stops at the PG&E building, the ICE building and Bank of America.
"The youth are tired of complacency and propaganda," according to a statement from Youth vs. Apocalypse. "We are taking to the streets, unified, to send the message that the climate crisis is real and we will not rest until bold action is taken to address it. We will yell, we will scream, and we will cry for our future."
One of the members of that group is Isha Clarke of Oakland, who already took Feinstein on in February in a now-viral exchange over shifting U.S. resources from fossil fuels to wind and solar polar, which was captured on video.
Even before the Bay Area students woke up, young people in towns and cities stemming from the Australia to the Czech Republic, who already protesting, carrying signs that read: "More love, less coal," ''Science, not silence," or "Why should we go to universities when they don't listen to the educated?"
The rallies even took place in the Afghan capital Kabul, where people are dying every day in horrific bomb attacks, but still, the young generation there is worried that if war doesn't kill them, climate change will.
About 100 young people, with several young women in the front carrying a banner emblazoned with "Fridays for future", marched through central Kabul, following behind an armored personnel carrier deployed for their protection as well as half a dozen army personnel with automatic rifles scattered behind them and along the route.
Fardeen Barakzai, one of the organizers and head of the local save-the-climate group called Oxygen said "we want to do our part. We as the youth of our country know the problem of climate change. We know war can kill a group of people ... the problem in Afghanistan is our leaders are fighting for power but the real power is in nature."
For the full list of climate strikes, click here.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Posted Sep 20 2019 05:43PM PDT
Updated Sep 20 2019 06:07PM PDT
Piles of trash and debris are stacked under Interstate 880 in East Oakland.
City council member Noel Gallo says this blight is an all too familiar sight in the Fruitvale district.
"We can talk about it. Complain about it. Feel sorry about it. But it's not going to get done until we get active and clean it, " says Gallo.
Posted Sep 20 2019 04:48PM PDT
Pacific Gas and Electric is warning residents in the North Bay that an increase in fire danger could force them to shut off power.
The potential public safety power shutoff warning comes as drier weather is forecasted this weekend. with no rain in the immediate future.
Though it will be very warm and somewhat windy in the Santa Rosa-area this weekend, PG&E as well as local fire officials are bracing for a much more serious situation at the beginning of the work week.
Posted Sep 20 2019 04:23PM PDT
Updated Sep 20 2019 05:58PM PDT
Police released surveillance images of a person of interest in a shooting that occurred on San Jose State University's campus Thursday evening.
Authorities haven't determined if he was the person responsible for the shooting however detectives want to speak with him to see if he has any information relating to the incident.
He’s a person of interest in a shooting in which bullets were fired at the MLK Library at @SJSU & nearby parking structure, per @SanJosePD , seeking his ID pic.twitter.com/kP1x6s7Bu3