Crews in Sonoma County have brought a vegetation fire under control and are working to extinguish the blaze. The fire is no longer considered to be growing in size, according to the City of Sonoma.

A mandatory evacuation order was issued shortly before 5 p.m. due to a "spreading structure fire," according to the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office. By 6:15 p.m., the order was lifted and residents were being allowed to return home.

Residents within 1 mile of the 3-way stop at Hwy 116 & Hwy 121 (aka Arnold Dr) were asked to leave immediately.