London Breed sworn in as San Francisco mayor

- London Breed has been sworn in as mayor of San Francisco following a lively ceremony on the steps of City Hall this morning attended by hundreds of people.

Breed, a San Francisco native, won the mayor's seat after a neck-and-neck race in the June election with former state Sen. Mark Leno.

This morning's ceremony was attended by several state and city officials and saw former San Francisco mayor, current state Lt. Gov. and gubernatorial candidate Gavin Newsom swear Breed in.

Breed grew up in public housing in the city's Western Addition neighborhood and has often credited her grandmother, who helped raise her, as being responsible for her success.

Breed was first elected to the Board of Supervisors in 2012 and was re-elected in 2016. She was elected by supervisors in 2015 to serve as the board's president.

Breed previously worked as the executive director of the African American Art & Culture Complex.

The mayoral race was prompted by the unexpected death of Mayor Ed Lee in December. After his passing, Breed as board president became acting mayor.

However, after she announced she would be running for mayor in the June election, supervisors voted for a "caretaker" mayor, ousting her from the position, citing a conflict of interest with her position as board president, District 5 supervisor and mayoral candidate.

Supervisors eventually voted for Supervisor Mark Farrell to take Lee's place in the mayor's seat.

Breed is the city's second female mayor, following current U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, and is the city's first black female mayor.

Breed is set to serve the remainder of Lee's term, which ends in January 2020.

