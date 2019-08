- A young boy will soon be reunited with his prized teddy bear thanks to a community-wide search dubbed the “Great Teddy Bear Hunt of 2019.”

The city of Airdrie, Canada joined together to help find 7-year-old Duncan MacDonald’s stuffed bear after learning it had a voice message recorded by his mother before she died.

Duncan was on vacation with his family when he misplaced his backpack and bear, not realizing the items were missing until it was time to take their flight back to Nova Scotia.

Allberta resident, Heidi Erickson, found the bag in Nose Creek Park, recognizing it from various social media posts.

The bag and teddy bear with its special message are both being express-shipped back to Duncan and his family.

This story was written in Oakland, Calif.