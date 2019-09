Image Gallery 2 PHOTOS All lanes of northbound Interstate Highway 680 are closed just outside of the Fremont city limits in unincorporated Alameda County due to a collision involving a big rig and hazmat spill. Sept. 16, 2019

- All lanes of northbound Interstate 680 were closed just outside of the Fremont city limits in unincorporated Alameda County due to a collision involving a big rig and a hazmat spill early Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP Officer Tyler Hahn said that a big rig hit the center median just before 2 a.m., and seconds later, another truck hauling fuel clipped the big rig and punctured its fuel tank. That truck is leaking, not the initial jack knifed big rig, the CHP said.

Hahn said about 3,800 gallons of fuel had spilled.

Two other cars were also involved in crash and the people inside those cars complained of minor injuries.

The driver of the rig also complained of some pain.

The CHP is unsure if the crash was related to slick roads from the overnight rain.

The CHP suggested commuters to take Interstate 880 as an alternate.