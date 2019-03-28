< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Man arrested after 4-year-old boy finds loaded gun, accidentally shoots self in head class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="google-plus "><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="google_plus" data-href="https://plus.google.com/share?url="><i class="fa fa-google-plus"></i></a></li> <li class="tumblr "><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="tumblr" data-image="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/03/28/Man_arrested_after_4_year_old_shoots_sel_0_6955721_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-href="https://www.tumblr.com/widgets/share/tool?title=Man arrested after 4-year-old boy finds loaded gun, accidentally shoots self in head&url="><i class="fa fa-tumblr"></i></a></li> <li class="pinterest "><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-image="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/03/28/Man_arrested_after_4_year_old_shoots_sel_0_6955721_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-type="pinterest" data-href="http://www.pinterest.com/pin/create/button/?url="><i class="fa fa-pinterest"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.ktvu.com/news/man-arrested-after-4-year-old-boy-finds-loaded-gun-accidentally-shoots-self-in-head" data-title="Man arrested after 4-year-old boy finds loaded gun, accidentally shoots self in head" addthis:url="http://www.ktvu.com/news/man-arrested-after-4-year-old-boy-finds-loaded-gun-accidentally-shoots-self-in-head" addthis:title="Man arrested after 4-year-old boy finds loaded gun, accidentally shoots self in head"> <a class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-397455219");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_397455219_397454883_122956"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KTVU"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_397455219_397454883_122956";this.videosJson='[{"id":"397454883","video":"548773","title":"Man%20arrested%20after%204-year-old%20shoots%20self%20in%20head","caption":"An%20arrest%20has%20been%20made%20in%20connection%20to%20a%204-year-old%20boy%20who%20accidentally%20shot%20himself%20in%20the%20head%20in%20East%20Oakland%20on%20Wednesday.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.ktvu.com%2Fmedia.ktvu.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F03%2F28%2FMan_arrested_after_4_year_old_shoots_sel_0_6955721_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-ktvu.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F03%2F28%2FMan_arrested_after_4_year_old_shoots_self_in_hea_548773_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1648397802%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3D8m3v-xDSbTacoahgLxoGo9nctQA","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/ktvu/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.ktvu.com%2Fnews%2Fman-arrested-after-4-year-old-boy-finds-loaded-gun-accidentally-shoots-self-in-head"}},"createDate":"Mar 28 2019 09:16AM PDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KTVU"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_397455219_397454883_122956",video:"548773",poster:"https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/03/28/Man_arrested_after_4_year_old_shoots_sel_0_6955721_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"An%2520arrest%2520has%2520been%2520made%2520in%2520connection%2520to%2520a%25204-year-old%2520boy%2520who%2520accidentally%2520shot%2520himself%2520in%2520the%2520head%2520in%2520East%2520Oakland%2520on%2520Wednesday.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-ktvu.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/03/28/Man_arrested_after_4_year_old_shoots_self_in_hea_548773_1800.mp4?Expires=1648397802&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=8m3v-xDSbTacoahgLxoGo9nctQA",eventLabel:"Man%20arrested%20after%204-year-old%20shoots%20self%20in%20head-397454883",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/ktvu/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.ktvu.com%2Fnews%2Fman-arrested-after-4-year-old-boy-finds-loaded-gun-accidentally-shoots-self-in-head"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By Cristina Rendon, KTVU
Posted Mar 28 2019 09:13AM PDT
Video Posted Mar 28 2019 09:16AM PDT
Updated Mar 28 2019 11:56AM PDT OAKLAND, Calif. (KTVU)</strong> - An arrest has been made in connection to a 4-year-old boy who accidentally shot himself in the head in East Oakland on Wednesday.</p><p>Terrence Wilson, 37, of Oakland has been arrested by the Oakland Police Department and remains jailed. A spokeswoman for the police department said he will likely face charges for child endangerment. Police said Wilson is the boyfriend of the boy's mother. </p><p>KTVU learned the boy was visiting Wilson’s home when he found a loaded gun underneath a bed and shot himself.</p><p>The incident occurred in the 2400 block of Ritchie Street at around 2:00 p.m. Wednesday.</p><p>Jamilia Land, who said she is the boy’s grand aunt, identified the 4-year-old as Navaun Jackson. She said gun violence has taken the lives of other members of the boy’s family and said they shouldn’t have to be subjected to so much. The boy remains hospitalized at UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland.</p><p>Police had also detained a woman who is believed to be the boy’s mother. She has since been released.</p><p>"Everybody was in the living room. The little boy went in the back of the room, crawled under his bed and they heard the gun go off," said Anthony Wilson, brother of Terrence Wilson. </p><p>When asked how the boy got a hold of the gun. Anthony said it was supposed to be locked up. </p><p>"Common sense says it's supposed to be locked up. Now the situation...I don't know why it wasn't up. I can't tell you why it wasn't locked up. I can tell you it was an accident." </p><p>Investigators say the 911 call came from a woman inside the house. </p><p>"Oakland Fire Department and paramedics were on scene providing first aid to the victim who was transported to the hosptial," said Ofcr. Felicia Aisthorpe with Oakland police. </p><p>Family friends describe the boy as a happy, playful kid. </p><p>"He is a very hyper-active kid; just likes to move around and you gotta watch him. He's a Speedy Gonzales type of kid," said Patrice Wilson, a family friend. A spokeswoman for the police department said he will likely face charges for child endangerment. Police said Wilson is the boyfriend of the boy's mother. </p><p>KTVU learned the boy was visiting Wilson’s home when he found a loaded gun underneath a bed and shot himself.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/ktvu-local-news/father-describes-how-son-died-in-his-arms-after-deadly-stabbing-in-healdsburg" title="Father describes how son died in his arms following deadly stabbing in Healdsburg" > <div class="image-wrapper "> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-medium-up" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/03/28/24_year_old_man_killed_in_Healdsburg_sta_0_6954838_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/03/28/24_year_old_man_killed_in_Healdsburg_sta_0_6954838_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Father describes how son died in his arms following deadly stabbing in Healdsburg"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-small-down" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/03/28/24_year_old_man_killed_in_Healdsburg_sta_0_6954838_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/03/28/24_year_old_man_killed_in_Healdsburg_sta_0_6954838_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" alt="Father describes how son died in his arms following deadly stabbing in Healdsburg"> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Father describes how son died in his arms following deadly stabbing in Healdsburg</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Elissa Harrington, KTVU </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 28 2019 06:54AM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Mar 28 2019 08:09AM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A 24-year-old man was killed after he was stabbed during a confrontation in Healdsburg Wednesday night. The incident happened at the Canyon Run Apartments at 1687 Canyon Run around 7:20 p.m.</p><p>The victim was identified as Ivan Torres by his father, Luis Torres, who said he watched his son take his last breath.</p><p>Luis Torres, who lives in Healdsburg, said his son was visiting from Santa Rosa when he got into a fight with two men. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/-768m-powerball-winner-sold-in-wisconsin-2-bay-area-tickets-matched-5-of-6-numbers" title="$768M Powerball winner sold in Wisconsin, 2 Bay Area tickets matched 5 of 6 numbers" > <div class="image-wrapper "> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-medium-up" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/03/28/_768M_Powerball_winner_sold_in_Wisconsin_0_6954478_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/03/28/_768M_Powerball_winner_sold_in_Wisconsin_0_6954478_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="$768M Powerball winner sold in Wisconsin, 2 Bay Area tickets matched 5 of 6 numbers"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-small-down" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/03/28/_768M_Powerball_winner_sold_in_Wisconsin_0_6954478_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/03/28/_768M_Powerball_winner_sold_in_Wisconsin_0_6954478_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" alt="$768M Powerball winner sold in Wisconsin, 2 Bay Area tickets matched 5 of 6 numbers"> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>$768M Powerball winner sold in Wisconsin, 2 Bay Area tickets matched 5 of 6 numbers</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 28 2019 06:00AM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Mar 28 2019 06:28AM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Two Powerball lottery tickets sold at separate Bay Area locations each matched five of six winning numbers in the drawing Wednesday night, according to the California Lottery.</p><p>One was sold at Centerwood Liquors at 35 Laurie Meadows Drive in San Mateo and another at Gateway Food & Liquor at 1305 N. Bascom Ave., No. G in San Jose. 