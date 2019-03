- An arrest has been made in connection to a 4-year-old boy who accidentally shot himself in the head in East Oakland on Wednesday.

Terrence Wilson, 37, of Oakland has been arrested by the Oakland Police Department and remains jailed. A spokeswoman for the police department said he will likely face charges for child endangerment. Police said Wilson is the boyfriend of the boy's mother.

KTVU learned the boy was visiting Wilson’s home when he found a loaded gun underneath a bed and shot himself.

The incident occurred in the 2400 block of Ritchie Street at around 2:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Jamilia Land, who said she is the boy’s grand aunt, identified the 4-year-old as Navaun Jackson. She said gun violence has taken the lives of other members of the boy’s family and said they shouldn’t have to be subjected to so much. The boy remains hospitalized at UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland.

Police had also detained a woman who is believed to be the boy’s mother. She has since been released.

"Everybody was in the living room. The little boy went in the back of the room, crawled under his bed and they heard the gun go off," said Anthony Wilson, brother of Terrence Wilson.

When asked how the boy got a hold of the gun. Anthony said it was supposed to be locked up.

"Common sense says it's supposed to be locked up. Now the situation...I don't know why it wasn't up. I can't tell you why it wasn't locked up. I can tell you it was an accident."

Investigators say the 911 call came from a woman inside the house.

"Oakland Fire Department and paramedics were on scene providing first aid to the victim who was transported to the hosptial," said Ofcr. Felicia Aisthorpe with Oakland police.

Family friends describe the boy as a happy, playful kid.

"He is a very hyper-active kid; just likes to move around and you gotta watch him. He's a Speedy Gonzales type of kid," said Patrice Wilson, a family friend. "I just pray for him and am really worried about him."