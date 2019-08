A man was killed on 20th Street near San Pablo Avenue in Oakland on Aug. 20, 2019. Photo: Citizen App A man was killed on 20th Street near San Pablo Avenue in Oakland on Aug. 20, 2019. Photo: Citizen App

- A man was killed in Oakland's Uptown neighborhood late Tuesday night after he was shot by an unknown suspect or suspects, police said.

There was still a crime scene on 20th Street near San Pablo Avenue early Wednesday morning. Police would only say a man was shot about 11:15 p.m. and died later at the hospital.

Video provided by Citizen App was shot through a window, showing police cars down below a row of houses and apartments. The neighborhood is blocks away from the Greyhound bus station.