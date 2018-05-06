Three shootings in San Jose: one fatal, one involving a police officer

- Three San Jose shootings occurred in less than 12 hours, one involved an officer and another left a man dead, police said.

The victim in the first shooting, identified only as a male adult, was found by officers around 12:10 a.m. in the area of Story Road and Jackson Avenue suffering from at least one gunshot wound, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. This was the city's first homicide since Feb. 6.

The victim was found outside of a white vehicle. It's not clear what led up to the shooting and his name has not been released.

"At this time, we are still trying to gather information about the suspect or suspects. And so if there's anybody out there that has information about this crime, I would urge you to call the San Jose police Depatment's homicide unit. Or simply call 911," said Lt. Paul Joseph.

And then just a few hours after police responded to this shooting, an additional shooting was reported on Luz Avenue, not far from the first homicide. At the second shooting, police detained eight people. It's unknown if the scene is connected to fatal shootings.

By daylight, a third shooting was reported at an apartment complex near the corner of South 10th Street and William Street. Police confirmed it was an officer-involved shooting.

"Around 7:30 [a.m.], I heard three shots. Pow, pow, pow," said Brian, a witness who did not give his last name. "I live right down there. It was totally quiet except for the shots."

Police said there was no injuries in this shooting and a suspect was taken into custody.

It is unknown if any of the morning's shootings are connected. All three are still under investigation.