Massive fire at cardboard manufacturing plant contained in Santa Clara

- Santa Clara fire crews are on scene at what was a massive fire at a cardboard manufacturing plant.

Crews say the fire is contained but they're continuing to pour water on because it could flare up again at any time.

At this point it's still sending a lot of smoke and steam into the sky.

Crews first responded to reports of a fire at about 1 a.m. Tuesday and found an outside storage area engulfed in flames.

Crews say the plant manager told them all the employees had evacuated and were accounted for-- so firefighters decided to go defensive-- not wanting to risk injuring personnel with 15 foot tall stacks of cardboard burning and sliding and collapsing.

Santa Clara fire says they dumped an estimated 7,000 gallons of water on this fire to get it contained, and now it's a matter of keeping it contained.

The Santa Clara fire department says a fuel storage and high voltage lines in the area complicated their efforts.

Finally at about 4:15 a.m. crews managed to get the fire under control.

They are expected to remain on scene for hours mopping up.

At this point the cause of the fire is unknown and is under investigation.