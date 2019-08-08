< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.ktvu.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story422885297" class="mod-wrapper mod-story Mental illness rarely leads to gun violence, researchers conclude

By Brooks Jarosz, KTVU

Posted Aug 08 2019 12:00PM PDT
Video Posted Aug 09 2019 09:42AM PDT
Updated Aug 09 2019 09:44AM PDT addthis:url="http://www.ktvu.com/news/mental-illness-rarely-leads-to-gun-violence-researchers-conclude" addthis:title="Mental illness rarely leads to gun violence, researchers conclude"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-422885297.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-422885297");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_422885297_423041862_127966"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KTVU"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_422885297_423041862_127966";this.videosJson='[{"id":"423041862","video":"593187","title":"Mental%20illness%20rarely%20leads%20to%20gun%20violence%2C%20researchers%20conclude","caption":"New%20policies%20and%20laws%20are%20in%20place%20in%20many%20states%2C%20including%20California%2C%20to%20restrict%20gun%20access%20for%20people%20with%20mental%20illness%2C%20but%20research%20suggests%20there%E2%80%99s%20largely%20no%20connection%20between%20mental%20illness%20and%20gun%20violence.%20Brooks%20Jarosz%20reports","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.ktvu.com%2Fmedia.ktvu.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F08%2F09%2FMental_illness_rarely_leads_to_gun_viole_0_7584102_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-ktvu.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F08%2F09%2FMental_illness_rarely_leads_to_gun_violence__res_593187_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1659976944%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DyUqDLnrXodUiE7uP_PbakArdbUU","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/ktvu/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.ktvu.com%2Fnews%2Fmental-illness-rarely-leads-to-gun-violence-researchers-conclude"}},"createDate":"Aug 09 2019 09:42AM PDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KTVU"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_422885297_423041862_127966",video:"593187",poster:"https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/09/Mental_illness_rarely_leads_to_gun_viole_0_7584102_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"New%2520policies%2520and%2520laws%2520are%2520in%2520place%2520in%2520many%2520states%252C%2520including%2520California%252C%2520to%2520restrict%2520gun%2520access%2520for%2520people%2520with%2520mental%2520illness%252C%2520but%2520research%2520suggests%2520there%25E2%2580%2599s%2520largely%2520no%2520connection%2520between%2520mental%2520illness%2520and%2520gun%2520violence.%2520Brooks%2520Jarosz%2520reports",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-ktvu.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/08/09/Mental_illness_rarely_leads_to_gun_violence__res_593187_1800.mp4?Expires=1659976944&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=yUqDLnrXodUiE7uP_PbakArdbUU",eventLabel:"Mental%20illness%20rarely%20leads%20to%20gun%20violence%2C%20researchers%20conclude-423041862",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/ktvu/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.ktvu.com%2Fnews%2Fmental-illness-rarely-leads-to-gun-violence-researchers-conclude"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:brooks.jarosz@foxtv.com?body=http://www.ktvu.com/news/mental-illness-rarely-leads-to-gun-violence-researchers-conclude">Brooks Jarosz, KTVU</a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 12:00PM PDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-422885297"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Aug 09 2019 09:42AM PDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 09 2019 09:44AM PDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="photoCarousel-422885297" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-422885297-422893751"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/08/Guns%20and%20Mental%20Health%20Brain_1565294743337.jpg_7581857_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/08/Guns%20and%20Mental%20Health%20Brain_1565294743337.jpg_7581857_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/08/Guns%20and%20Mental%20Health%20Brain_1565294743337.jpg_7581857_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/08/Guns%20and%20Mental%20Health%20Brain_1565294743337.jpg_7581857_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/08/Guns%20and%20Mental%20Health%20Brain_1565294743337.jpg_7581857_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-422885297-422893751" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/08/Guns%20and%20Mental%20Health%20Brain_1565294743337.jpg_7581857_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/08/Guns%20and%20Mental%20Health%20Brain_1565294743337.jpg_7581857_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/08/Guns%20and%20Mental%20Health%20Brain_1565294743337.jpg_7581857_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/08/Guns%20and%20Mental%20Health%20Brain_1565294743337.jpg_7581857_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/08/Guns%20and%20Mental%20Health%20Brain_1565294743337.jpg_7581857_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-422885297" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>OAKLAND, Calif. (KTVU)</strong> - New policies and laws are in place in many states, including California, to restrict gun access for people with mental illness, but research suggests there’s largely no connection between mental illness and gun violence.</p> <p>According to several major <a href="https://bit.ly/2KhWVcU">polls</a> over the last few years, more than half of Americans believe the mental health system is to blame for mass shootings. However, statistically mentally ill are far more of a danger to themselves than others.</p> <p>A <a href="https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/30711465">study</a> released this year and led by researchers at the University of Texas, shows news media coverage and political rhetoric has shaped the flawed narrative and public perception, and ultimately, influenced policymaking. </p> <p>“We really need to stop blaming gun violence on mental illness,” Jeff Temple, director of behavioral health and research at University of Texas said. “That’s only going to continue to stigmatize this already vulnerable population and we really need to focus on access to guns or limiting access to guns.”</p> <p>Temple and his team surveyed more than 600 young adults and teens with an average age of 22, asking them about gun access, gun ownership, gun carrying and gun threats. The findings, published in a preventive medicine journal, concluded access to firearms is the primary culprit.</p> <p>He explained to KTVU that mental conditions like depression, anxiety and ADHD have no connections to violence and in his studies, found only about 4 % of violent crime in the United States stems from those with a mental illness.</p> <p>“If we look at mental health in other peer countries, it’s the same rates, the same care,” Temple said. “But they don’t have any gun violence because they don’t have guns. In reality, it’s access to guns.”</p> <p>Statistics show that gun-related deaths are not mass shootings. Instead, two-thirds of all the deaths caused by guns are suicide. And researchers at University of California Davis back-up that statistic, finding mass shootings only make up 1 % of overall gun violence.</p> <p>“It does not do us a service – if our interest is preventing firearm violence – to focus on just the one percent of the problem,” director of the Violence Prevention Research Program Garen Wintemute said. “We need to focus on the 100 % of the problem.”</p> <p>Wintemute has nearly four decades of experience studying gun violence and is focused on prevention. He’s a large supporter of <a href="https://www.courts.ca.gov/33679.htm">Gun Violence Restraining Orders</a> where a family member or member of law enforcement can ask a judge to prevent someone from having or buying a gun. They’re largely known as ‘red flag’ laws aimed at preventing the person from harming themselves or others.</p> <p>As with other research, Wintemute agrees that mental health is not linked to mass shooters and instead points to his research that shows being male, facing rejection or suffering recent trauma can be risk factors. He also explained the risk increases if there’s also alcohol abuse, drug abuse or a prior history of violence. Specifically, domestic violence can be a major factor in predicting future violent behavior.</p> <p>“More than 80 % of the time, the shooters declare their intention in advance,” Wintemute said. “There’s actually an opportunity to intervene and prevent the event from happening in the first place.”</p> <p>That could have been the case in Santa Barbara in 2014 when a college student went on a shooting rampage and stabbing spree. Family members saw the warning signs but couldn’t legally do anything, which prompted California’s red flag law, passed in 2016. </p> <p>The most recent data shows that over three years since the law was implemented, more than 400 gun violence restraining orders were issued when warning signs were seen.</p> <p>Unlike the results surrounding mental health, several peer-reviewed, scholarly studies show interpersonal relationships can be directly linked to gun violence. That could be an employee who’s angry at their boss, a man who’s mad at his cheating wife, or a male teen who is rejected by a female.</p> <p>Researchers explained it is important people see the difference between violent behavior and those diagnosed with clinical mental conditions. Linking acts of violence to mental illness has been found to increase the stigma of mental illness. The University of Texas study said it can actually increase negative feelings, which makes it more difficult for people with mental disorders to ask for help.</p> <p>Right now, there is more progress being made in California. Anyone convicted of domestic violence in 2019 onward is banned from owning a gun. More News Stories data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/09/Outside_Lands_kicks_off_in_San_Francisco_0_7584680_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/09/Outside_Lands_kicks_off_in_San_Francisco_0_7584680_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/09/Outside_Lands_kicks_off_in_San_Francisco_0_7584680_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/09/Outside_Lands_kicks_off_in_San_Francisco_0_7584680_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Outside Lands is underway in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park. This year security is on everyone's mind. Organizers are expecting 210,000 concert-goers over the weekend. But, before they can enjoy the show they have to go through layers of security." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Outside Lands: How to get the most out of your experience</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Aja Seldon, KTVU</span>, <span class="author">Christien Kafton, KTVU</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 09 2019 11:18AM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 09 2019 04:31PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Outside Lands kicks off at San Francisco's Golden Gate Park on Friday, and it's a three-day celebration of everything that is to love about the Bay Area. The perfect blend of music, art, food, wine, and marijuana. </p><p>But, before you indulge in all the festivities, there are a bunch of things you need to know. </p><p>Festival Gates Open: 11 AM</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/fire-investigators-determine-golf-fire-caused-by-discarded-cigarette" title="Fire investigators determine Golf Fire caused by discarded cigarette" data-articleId="423213007" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/10/Discarded_cigarette_caused_Golf_Fire_in__0_7586037_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/10/Discarded_cigarette_caused_Golf_Fire_in__0_7586037_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/10/Discarded_cigarette_caused_Golf_Fire_in__0_7586037_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/10/Discarded_cigarette_caused_Golf_Fire_in__0_7586037_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/10/Discarded_cigarette_caused_Golf_Fire_in__0_7586037_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Discarded cigarette caused Golf Fire in Lake County, officials say" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Fire investigators determine Golf Fire caused by discarded cigarette</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 10 2019 05:35PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 10 2019 06:33PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A discarded cigarette ignited the Golf Fire in Lake County , Cal Fire said Saturday following "a meticulous and thorough investigation."</p><p>The fire, which started about 1 p.m. Thursday on Soda Bay Road and Golf Drive in the Lake County community of Kelseyville, has burned about 20 acres and was about 80 percent contained as of Saturday morning.</p><p>A spokesman late Saturday afternoon said containment should be higher, but that "they still have a lot of work to do due to the topography and the type of vegetation there."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/-rosie-the-riveters-get-standing-ovations-at-richmond-festival" title="'Rosie The Riveters' get standing ovations at Richmond festival" data-articleId="423206104" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/10/Rosie_the_Riverter_home_front_festival_h_0_7585988_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/10/Rosie_the_Riverter_home_front_festival_h_0_7585988_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/10/Rosie_the_Riverter_home_front_festival_h_0_7585988_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/10/Rosie_the_Riverter_home_front_festival_h_0_7585988_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/10/Rosie_the_Riverter_home_front_festival_h_0_7585988_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Rosie the Riverter home front festival held in Richmond" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>'Rosie The Riveters' get standing ovations at Richmond festival</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Janis Mara </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 10 2019 04:17PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 10 2019 06:33PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Former World War II shipyard worker Mary Torres, 96, jumped to her feet and waved as hundreds of people cheered at the Rosie Rally Home Front Festival in Richmond Saturday.</p><p>This is the fifth year for the festival, which commemorates the iconic, if fictional, World War II female worker known as "Rosie the Riveter."</p><p>The worker appeared on WWII posters representing women working industrial jobs to support the war effort.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9290_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_9290"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" Featured Videos class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/thousands-of-tarantulas-expected-to-crawl-through-colorado-in-mass-migration"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/tarantulaaaa_1565305493628_7582420_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="FILE - A tarantula sitting in its terrarium. (Photo by Sebastian Gollnow/picture alliance via Getty Images)" title="tarantulaaaa_1565305493628-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Thousands of tarantulas expected to crawl through Colorado in mass migration</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/-rosie-the-riveters-get-standing-ovations-at-richmond-festival"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/10/RosieFest3-08.10.19_1565478721586_7585916_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="Mary Torres, 96, a "Rosie the Riveter," was a journeyman welder at the Richmond shipyards during World War II. She and her fellow "Rosies" made 747 ships at the Richmond shipyards that helped win the second world war. Photo: Janis Mara/BCN" title="RosieFest3-08.10.19_1565478721586.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'Rosie The Riveters' get standing ovations at Richmond festival</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/-night-of-healing-vigil-set-to-show-solidarity-with-mass-shooting-communities"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2018/10/29/Vigil_for_synagogue_shooting_victims_at__0_6325700_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="Vigil_for_synagogue_shooting_victims_at__0_20181030053955"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'Night of Healing' vigil set to show solidarity with mass shooting communities</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a 