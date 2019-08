- Bay Area rapper, Mistah F.A.B. appeared on KTVU's "Mornings on 2' Saturday, to discuss his back-to-school event for the community.

He is organizing the event, which features a backpack giveaway and block party.

This is the 14th annual backpack giveaway.

It is spearheaded by Mistah F.A.B. and his sister to give back to their community.

He told KTVU's Claudine Wong that the event, and the need grow each year.

The event is on Sunday, at 996 44th Streeet in Oakland, from 1 p.m.- 6 p .m.

He will be joined by other entertainers, community activists, and several Warriors players.